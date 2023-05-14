Russian attack | Zelenskyi rejected the Pope’s offer of peace mediation: “You can’t negotiate with Putin”

Pope Francis has outlined a peace plan, the details of which are unknown.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi met the Pope on Saturday of Francis In the Vatican. Zelenskyi politely rejected the Pope’s offer to act as a mediator in the war.

“With all due respect to his holiness, Ukraine does not need a mediator. You cannot negotiate with Putin,” Zelenskyi said according to the newspaper The New York Times.

According to Zelensky, the Pope refused the proposal to condemn Russia for war crimes, but presented him with a bronze olive branch.

“I asked him to condemn Russia’s crimes in Ukraine. The victim and the attacker cannot be on an equal footing,” Zelenskyi said. He also asked the Pope to join his own peace plan, which requires Russia to withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine.

The Pope said that he constantly prays for Ukraine and its weakest. Both agreed on the importance of humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Vatican State is traditionally always neutral in wars. Pope Francis has also emphasized the importance of dialogue in the war in Ukraine, which in Ukraine has been interpreted as washing Russia clean of clear responsibility for its war of aggression.

Especially in the early stages of the war, the Pope showed understanding for Russia’s positions. In May 2022, the Pope said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that “NATO’s knocking on Russia’s door” may have angered Russia and caused it to attack.

The Vatican State has assisted, among other things, in the exchange of prisoners and said it was working to ensure that Russian children could return to Ukraine.

Pope is the leader of Catholic Christianity, while both Ukraine and Russia are predominantly Orthodox countries.

Zelenskyi has still tried to win the Pope more clearly to his side, because the Pope has a lot of moral authority. The Pope has refused Ukraine’s invitations to visit Kiev, unless he could visit Moscow at the same time. Putin, on the other hand, has refused such a visit.

The Pope has been working on his peace plan for a long time, the details of which he has not disclosed. Russia and Ukraine have both said that they have no information about the Pope’s plan.

Ukraine is also concerned that the Russian Orthodox Church is trying to influence the Vatican’s positions. The Moscow Patriarchate is a supporter of a war of aggression.

Zelenskyi also met the Prime Minister of Italy in Rome by Giorgia Meloniwho pledged his unwavering support to Zelenskyi and did not leave it unclear that the cause of the war is Russia alone.

“We are not so hypocritical as to call anything that involves occupation peace,” Meloni said on Saturday.

“We are sure of Ukraine’s victory. Our support is 360 degrees as long as needed and beyond,” said Meloni.

Italy did not announce new aid packages, but Zelenskyi and Melon are believed to have discussed new arms deliveries, at least to strengthen air defense.

“Today we talked about our cooperation, especially in the field of security and military cooperation. Important decisions have to be made to protect our skies,” Zelenskyi said at a press conference on Saturday.

From Italy, Zelenskyi continued on Sunday to Germany, which announced on Saturday a military aid package worth up to 2.6 billion euros.