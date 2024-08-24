Russian attack | Zelenskyi: Putin should take care that Russia does not become a “buffer federation”

Russian invasion|On Ukraine’s 33rd Independence Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that Russia will reap the harvest of its war of aggression on its own soil.

Ukrainian the counter-offensive at Kursk, Russia, was launched by the president to Volodymyr Zelensky as a preemptive strike. The purpose was and is to prevent Russian attacks against the city of Sumy.

According to Reuters, Zelenskyi said this at his press conference on Saturday.

HS fact checker John Helin estimates that Zelenskyi’s communication is primarily aimed at a Western audience.

“Russia said in Kharkiv that the purpose is to secure the city of Belgorod, so now the same rhetoric is being used regarding Sumy. This is what Ukraine has done quite a lot in this war, that it has taken Russian statements and translated them to justify its own actions,” says Helin.

“Of course, at the same time, maybe Sumya can be partially removed from the fire of Russian weapon systems, which means that a large population center can be protected. However, protecting or securing Sumy is certainly a very secondary goal for this operation.”

Ukraine according to the president, is doing everything it can to force the Russian president Vladimir Putin to end their wars through diplomacy. Ukraine’s goal is to continue to secure its territorial integrity.

“[Venäjä] wanted only one thing: our destruction. Instead, today we celebrate Ukraine’s 33rd Independence Day. And whatever the enemy brought to our country, it has now returned to their home. And whoever wanted to turn our country into a buffer zone should think of ways to prevent his country from turning into a buffer federal state,” Zelenskyi said on Independence Day in his speech.

In his speech, the president reminded that the revenge of the Ukrainians for the illegal war of aggression is certain.

“Ukrainians always repay their debts. Anyone wishing for suffering for our country will find it at home with interest. Anyone who seeks to cultivate evil in our country will reap his harvest in his own territory.”

The Kursk Offensive with the help, Ukraine also wants to persuade the United States to allow the use of American long-range weapons more widely inside Russia’s borders. Politico according to sources, the Ukrainian authorities have had discussions with, among others, members of Congress.

President of the United States Joe Biden According to Politico, the intransigence in matters concerning the ban on the use of weapons has caused frustration both in Kyiv and in other European capitals.

“There are some signs in the air that Biden would like to do something big about Ukraine — maybe lift some restrictions — before the election and because he’s not running in it. There is no complete certainty, but we have heard that he is thinking about it,” said a Ukrainian source who spoke to Politico.

Biden’s fear has long been that giving a free hand would speed up or escalate the war. This was the case, for example, with US battle tanks and F-16 fighters. However, fears of escalation have not materialized since they were issued.

Also, the Ukrainian attack on Kursk has not led to an escalation of the war, at least so far. Putin seems to be downplaying the operation, and Russian state media is reporting on it in a way that resembles a natural disaster more than the biggest attack on Russian soil since World War II.

The Kursk operation revealed For The Washington Post a researcher at the Royal United Services Institute think tank who spoke Oleksandr Danyljukin According to Russia, it was bluffing when, under Putin’s leadership, it warned about the dangers of escalation.

As one the big question is the Storm Shadow cruise missiles that Britain has already delivered to Ukraine, with which Ukraine could strike, for example, Russian military airfields. Since the missiles have American components, Washington’s permission should also be obtained for their wider use.

According to Politico’s sources, Britain has not yet made an official request on the matter. However, an internal investigation into the granting of the permit has been launched in London, which has also been informed to Biden.

On the other hand, there are also doubts about how effective or war-effective the Storm Shadow or US ATACMS missiles would be. The Russians have already moved their important resources beyond the range of these weapons.