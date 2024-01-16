Russian attack | Zelenskyi in Davos: “Putin is the embodiment of war”

According to Zelensky, every investment in Ukraine, which is fighting a defensive war, shortens the war.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi called the Russian president in his speech at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday Vladimir Putin among other things, as a predator who is not satisfied with frozen meals.

With this, Zelenskyi was referring to the talk that the war of aggression started by Russia would turn into a frozen conflict.

“Putin is trying to normalize what was supposed to end in the 20th century. Putin is the epitome of war. He is the reason why so many wars and conflicts continue. He won't change. We must change. We must change in such a way that the aggression that lives in the hearts of him or men like him will not win,” Zelenskyi said.

“We started our defense at a time when almost no one believed in us. Now the world has stopped believing in Russia. Tehran and Pyongyang are both taking advantage of Putin. No one believes in Putin or his future.”

The president also stated that the war is not only about Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, those who think so are fundamentally wrong.

Zelenskyi explains that the West, fearing the escalation of the war, has slowed down in supporting Ukraine and imposing sanctions. In the president's opinion, by worrying about escalation, the West has lost time in the fight against Russia.

“It is a sign of the West's weakness that Russia's nuclear power sector is still not under sanctions,” Zelenskyi said.

Zelenskyi also had his audience in Davos laughing, as befits a former comedian.

After Zelenskyi had given his speech in English and sat down to talk with the moderator of the event, the conversation turned to which language he would answer the questions in.

“Can I speak Ukrainian?” Zelenskyi asked about the interpretation headphones on his head and the Moderator answered in the affirmative, because everyone in the audience had an interpretation.

“Everyone understands Ukrainian,” Zelenskyi threw in here.

After that, the president continued in English that even though the conversation dealt with serious issues, it was good to joke a little sometimes.

“And now when I speak English, I hear Ukrainian in my ears,” Zelenskyi said, pointing to his headphones, causing the audience to laugh.

“My voice sounds better.”

The moderator stated that the World Economic Forum hall has never been so full.