Russian attack | Zelenskyi in Britain: “Russia must think about counterattacking Ukraine”

Zelenskyi thanked Britain for supporting Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited Britain on Wednesday. Zelenskyi met with the Prime Minister Rishi Sun too and gave a speech to Parliament. The president also met the king Charles’s at Buckingham Palace.

According to Zelenskyi, the victory of Ukraine and its allies over Russia will show the invaders and future dictators that they will lose.

“We know that freedom will win. We know that Russia will lose. We know that victory will change the world and it will be the change that the world has needed,” Zelenskyi said in his speech to the British Parliament.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine and its allies represent a rule-based world order in which terrorists and attackers are held accountable for their actions.

Zelenskyi thanked Britain for supporting the establishment of a tribunal to judge the Russian invasion and award reparations.

He also thanked Britain for supporting Ukraine. Zelenskyi said the support had helped since the first moments of the war.

“The world needs British leadership where it needs Ukrainian courage.”

Zelenskyi also thanked Prime Minister Sunak for the tanks, and made a request for fighter jets.

“In Britain the king is the pilot, in Ukraine the pilot is the king,” Zelenskyi said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a joint press conference on Wednesday evening at a military base in Dorset.

Zelenskyi visited a base in Dorset with Sunak on Wednesday evening, where Ukrainian soldiers receive training from the British Army.

Sunak told the leaders’ joint press conference that Britain is expanding the training program for Ukrainian soldiers. In the future, training will also be given to fighter pilots and marines.

Sunak also said that Britain is speeding up the pace at which equipment is delivered to Ukraine, so that deliveries do not take months or years, but days or weeks. According to Sunak, “nothing”, including fighter jet deliveries, “is not excluded” in helping Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyi, the leaders signed a document on cooperation between the countries. Zelenskyi also thanked Britain for considering Ukraine’s need for long-range weapons.

“Russia must think about Ukraine’s counterattack. They need to think about how they will leave Ukraine,” Zelenskyi said.

Russian The British embassy on Wednesday evening threatened “the European continent and the whole world with military and political sanctions” if Britain supplies fighter jets to Ukraine. The threat was reported by the Russian state-owned news agency Tass, according to Reuters.

Zelenskyi plans to ask EU countries for more equipment and quick acceptance as a member of the Union during his visit to the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday. According to the news agency Reuters, a Ukrainian official tells about the requests.