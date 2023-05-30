Russian attack | Zelenskyi: “I desperately hope that South Korea will support us”

“The anti-aircraft system is not a weapon, but purely a defensive equipment,” Zelenskyi said.

Ukraine Ukraine’s president “desperately” wants military equipment from South Korea Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in an interview with the South Korean Chosun Ilbo newspaper. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

South Korea has promised to send demining vehicles and humanitarian aid to Ukraine for about 230 million dollars, or about 215 million euros.

Zelenskyi said he was grateful for South Korea’s help, but Ukraine would especially like anti-aircraft and early warning systems, Reuters reports, citing an interview with a South Korean newspaper.

“I know there are many limitations in supporting weapons, but these principles should not be applied to defense systems and equipment to protect our assets,” Zelenskiy told the newspaper through an interpreter.

“The anti-aircraft system is not a weapon, but purely defense equipment. We must have an air shield to rebuild Ukraine, and I desperately hope that South Korea will support us in this regard.”

In April President of South Korea By Yoon Suk-yeol the office said that the delivery of weapons to Ukraine has been problematic, as South Korea has generally opposed the delivery of weapons to countries at war.

South Korea has not sent “lethal aid” to Ukraine, citing, among other things, the business ties between South Korea and Russia.

Yoon told the media in April that South Korea cannot remain only a humanitarian and economic supporter of Ukraine if Russia carries out large-scale attacks against civilians.