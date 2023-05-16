Russian attack | Zelenskyi hints that the decision on Western fighters could come soon

Zelensky’s visits abroad have increased considerably. Now he has toured Europe for three days with his dream of creating a “fighter coalition”.

“In the manner of today my friend Rishin”, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi wrote on Monday morning on the messaging service Twitter.

A few hours later, the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted on Twitter a warm picture of the heads of state hugging in the middle of the sunny British countryside.

“Welcome back,” read Sunak’s picture in connection with it.

The meeting place between Zelenskyi and Sunak was Sunak’s country house, which is located in Buckinghamshire about 50 kilometers from London.

Sunak hosted Zelensky in the same room from which Winston Churchill sent his defiant speeches against the Nazis during the Second World War, the news agency AFP reports.

Zelenskyi has been touring Europe a lot in recent days: in addition to Britain, he has visited Rome, the Vatican, Berlin and Paris.

At the same time, arms-giving countries are feverishly waiting for good news about Ukraine’s expected counter-offensive.

During his trip, Zelenskyi is doing significant PR work for his country at war. The president also has one special dream in mind, for which he needs his Western partners: a “fighter coalition”.

The war in the early months, Zelenskyi greeted his allies in Europe mainly via video link.

Zelenskyi’s first foreign visit as the president of a country at war took place last December. At that time, Zelenskyi met the president of the United States Joe Biden. The United States has been by far the largest supplier of arms aid to Ukraine.

After returning from the United States, Zelenskyi visited Ukraine’s neighboring country, Poland, which has also been a major donor of arms.

During the current year, Zelensky’s visits have increased. He has visited at least Britain, France, Belgium, Poland, Finland, the Netherlands and now in the last couple of days Italy, the Vatican, Germany and France again. And on Monday, Zelenskyi met his “friend” Rishi Sunak again.

Last the days in Europe have already produced tangible results. Among other things, Germany promised on Saturday an arms aid package worth 2.7 billion euros to Ukraine. The package is the largest in Germany to date.

On Monday, Britain announced that it would supply Ukraine with, among other things, hundreds of anti-aircraft missiles and hundreds of new combat aircraft that can reach a distance of more than 200 kilometers.

Britain also said it was ready to start training Ukrainian pilots as soon as possible.

The purpose of the training is to help Ukraine get the F-16 fighters it wants, the announcement of the prime minister’s administration said.

Britain has no F-16 fighters of its own.

According to the AFP news agency, Zelenskyi said after meeting with Sunak that he was very hopeful about the creation of a “fighter coalition” – and that a decision would come “quite soon”, but a little more work was needed.

Ukraine has already been given Soviet-made Mig-29 fighters. No country has yet been ready to make decisions about the most modern fighters.

President of France Emmanuel Macron on the other hand, said in an interview with the French television TF1 on Monday evening that France has opened the door to the training of Ukrainian pilots, the news agency AFP reports.

Macron said he would bet that discussions are also currently taking place with the Americans.

in Ukraine fighting has continued during Zelensky’s visit.

Four people were reported to have died on Monday in the town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar in turn stated that fierce fighting has continued in and around Bahmut. According to Maliari, the situation in the region is difficult in every way.

Ukraine said last week that it has begun to push Russian forces out of the area around Bahmut. American magazine The New York Times estimated on Sunday that Russia still wanted 90 percent of the almost completely destroyed city of Bahmut.

On Monday, there were also reports of explosions in the Russian-held city of Luhansk, the Ukrainian newspaper Ukrainska Pravda says.

British newspaper of The Guardian according to the information, Ukrainian forces apparently tried to attack Russian command centers. According to the local puppet government, the attack was carried out with two Storm Shadow missiles.

Similar attacks were reported on Saturday.

Britain said last week that it has delivered longer-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

Russia has increased its airstrikes across Ukraine in recent weeks. US think tank Institute for the Study of War evaluates in his review on Sunday that the increased airstrikes are an attempt to weaken Ukraine’s ability to launch a long-awaited counteroffensive.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that it had succeeded in preventing Ukraine from launching a long-range Storm Shadow missile for the first time, reports the news agency Reuters.

Reuters has not been able to confirm the claim.