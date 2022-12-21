Russian attack | Zelenskyi and Biden held a press conference at the White House – Biden confirmed a new $1.85 billion arms support package for Ukraine

Zelenskyi said a just peace means no compromises on territorial integrity.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the President of the United States Joe Biden held a joint press conference at the White House on Wednesday.

Zelenskyi is currently visiting the United States. It is the president’s first trip abroad during the war in Ukraine.

Before the press conference, the presidents had held one-on-one talks at the White House. Zelenskyi had said in advance that he intended to discuss cooperation between Ukraine and the United States with Biden.

Biden started the event by stating that Zelensky’s leadership during the war started by Russia has served as a source of inspiration for him. He said that it is important for the Americans and the rest of the world to continue hearing directly from Zelensky after the war has already lasted 300 days.

“It’s been 300 days since Russia launched its brutal attack on Ukraine. 300 days since the people of Ukraine showed their backbone to the world in defense of their country,” Biden said.

Biden praised the Ukrainians for their “unbreakable determination” and “strong resistance to aggression.” He said Zelenskyi had shown strength “in the face of the imperialist goals of the autocrats.”

He said that the United States stands by Ukraine, and Ukraine will not be left alone in its fight.

“The struggle in Ukraine is part of something bigger. Let’s stand against the bullies. Let’s stand for freedom. That’s who we are as Americans.”

“You will never be alone.”

Biden talked about Ukraine’s success in the war and says it has won battles in Kiev, Kherson and Kharkiv. According to him, the country has defied Russia’s expectations at every turn.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin thought he was weakening NATO, but managed to strengthen it, Biden estimated. According to Biden, Putin wanted to see a divided Europe, but made it even more united when Finland and Sweden decided to apply to NATO.

According to the US president, he is not at all worried about keeping the international coalition that has formed in support of Ukraine – not in terms of NATO, the European Union, or other countries.

He emphasizes that he has never seen NATO or the EU so united because of something. He sees no signs of this changing.

“We all know what’s at stake here, our European allies even better,” Biden said.

During the press conference, Biden confirmed the new US $1.85 billion arms support package for Ukraine. The package includes, among other things, Patriot missile defense systems, which, according to Biden, are critical in combating Russian missile attacks.

Zelenskyi thanked Biden and the US Congress for their unanimous support for Ukraine. According to him, the Patriot systems significantly strengthen Ukraine’s air defense.

“This is the only way we can weaken the terrorist state’s main terrorist capability – the ability to strike our cities and our energy,” Zelenskyi said.

Zelenskyi said that especially in the last 30 days, Ukraine and the United States have become “real partners and allies”.

Zelenskyi says he is confident that the change of power in the House of Representatives of the Congress in January will not affect the support Ukraine receives.

According to Zelensky, a “just peace” ending Russia’s war in Ukraine means no compromises on the country’s territorial integrity.

“Russia must be held accountable for everything it does against us,” Zelenskyi said.

Biden said the United States shares the same vision of a “free, independent, successful and secure Ukraine.”

Biden said that when Zelenskyi is ready to negotiate with Moscow, he will do so “on the back of success on the battlefield.”

Zelenskyi arrived for a visit to the United States on Wednesday evening Finnish time. He is scheduled to speak to the US Congress the night before Thursday at 2:30 Finnish time.