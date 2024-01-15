Russian attack | Zelenskyi: A peace meeting will be held in Switzerland

On Monday, Russia downplayed the importance of Ukraine's peace proposals. According to the Kremlin, nothing can be achieved if Russia is not involved in the discussions.

in Switzerland an international peace conference is going to be held to end the war in Ukraine. The President of Ukraine visiting Switzerland Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the President of Switzerland Viola Amherd told about it on Monday.

According to the news agency Reuters, Zelenskyi said on Monday at a press conference in Bern, Switzerland, that the issue will start working on Tuesday. Ukraine had asked Switzerland to host a peace conference and Switzerland had agreed to the request.

“We are ready to take to the peace conference all countries that respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity, so you decide who we invite,” Zelenskyi said.

“We would like the global south to be involved. It is important for us to show that the whole world is against Russia's attack and that the whole world is on the side of a just peace.”

According to Zelensky, it is important that China is involved in the negotiations to end the war. The president stated that China has a significant position in the world.

“We would really like to have China participate in our peace plan and summit. But not everything depends on our wishes.”

Neither Zelenskyi nor Amherd clarified when the peace conference could be held.

Zelenskyi thanked Switzerland for the fact that a country known for its neutrality has joined the EU sanctions against Russia. He stated that Switzerland's neutrality does not require ignoring reality.

Swiss President Amherd, on the other hand, said that Switzerland is fighting for a long-lasting and just peace in Ukraine. According to Amherd, Switzerland has earmarked 1.5 billion francs (1.6 billion euros) to support Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Swiss President Viola Amherd told a joint press conference about the planned peace meeting in Bern.

Zelenskyi arrived in Bern on Monday and has met with the country's leadership.

On Tuesday, he will participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. World leaders from more than 60 countries will arrive in Davos, including the president of France Emmanuel Macron and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The foreign minister from Finland will participate in the economic forum Elina Valtonen (kok) and the Minister of Environment and Climate Kai Mykkänen (kok), inform State Department.

The wars in Gaza and Ukraine are expected to dominate the forum's agenda.