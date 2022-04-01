Russian attack YIT will sell its Russian business for EUR 50 million

The Finnish construction company YIT is selling its business in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine.

Construction company YIT is selling its Russian business to Etalon Group PLC due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The purchase price is approximately EUR 50 million.

The transaction is expected to close in April. As a result of the transaction, YIT will recognize an impairment loss of approximately EUR 150 million in the income statement for the first quarter.

Managing director Markku Moilasen According to the company, Russia’s business operations in Russia faced unprecedented challenges due to the crisis in Ukraine, and it was becoming increasingly difficult to continue operations.

“The sale of the businesses will allow us to leave Russia quickly, in a controlled and comprehensive manner. This is the best solution for both us and our customers and employees in the current circumstances, ”Moilanen says in a press release.

