Russian attack | “Yes, I was scared” – Rafael Kolehmainen recorded the Russian drone attack on Kiev on video

Russian invasion|A Finn living in Kiev recorded explosions on video the night before Saturday.

“Air alert started as usual around three o’clock in the morning. The first explosions were visible in the sky six minutes later, the sound was heard a few seconds later,” the translator tells HS Rafael Kolehmainen from the airplane attack that happened on the night between Friday and Saturday.

A second wave of explosions followed a quarter of an hour later, and Kolehmainen was able to film it.

According to Kolehmainen, the attack was not long, but it was intense.

“Yes, I was scared. I wouldn’t be human if I didn’t admit it. If a plane hits, death is almost inevitable,” he says.

Ukrainian The air force said that Russia attacked Ukraine the night before Saturday with a total of 67 drones, of which Ukraine shot down 58.

According to news agencies, the remains of the downed airplane were found on Saturday, for example, next to the Ukrainian parliament building.

Missiles and drones have started to be seen even more densely in Kiev since Ukraine attacked Kursk on August 6.

“The situation has gone from bad to worse. There are even 3-4 air alarms during the night,” he says.

Kolehmainen has lived in Ukraine for over ten years. He first lived in Odessa, but moved to Kyiv about a year ago.

According to Kolehmainen, life in Kyiv during the day is still like in any European city. Restaurants, shops and theaters are open, but the curfew starts at midnight.

Atmosphere however, has changed.

“When the Russian war of aggression started in 2022, people were helpful and friendly, blowing on one another’s coals. After the second year of war, war fatigue has taken over the industry,” says Kolehmainen.

As a foreigner, he has had his fair share of aggressive behavior.

“I’ve been called a spy and wondered why I’m in Ukraine.”

Kolehmainen says he completely understands the fatigue.

The past week has been difficult for Ukraine. There have been many deaths.

Kolehmai was particularly shocked by last Wednesday’s attack by Russia on Lviv, near the Polish border, where the mother and three daughters of a family of five who were sleeping in their home died. Only the father of the family survived.

Future autumn and winter worry Kolehmai.

Already last winter, he experienced what it’s like when the electricity and heating were cut off for up to two days. The city streets were pitch black.

Now he hopes that the parties to the war would be brought to the negotiating table as quickly as possible and that international peacekeeping forces would come to Ukraine.

“The only problem is that neither party wants it,” he states.