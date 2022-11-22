Russian attack | WSJ: The Russian oil price ceiling will be decided on Wednesday

According to The Wall Street Journal’s sources, a price ceiling of around $60 would be set for Russian oil and would come into effect on December 5.

Economic powers The G7 group and the European Union (EU) plan to agree on a price ceiling for Russian crude oil on Wednesday, tells the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) based on its anonymous sources.

According to the newspaper, a price ceiling of around US$60 per barrel would be set for Russian oil, but a price ceiling of US$70 is also possible.

Western countries are trying to get the price ceiling into effect on December 5, WSJ says. The price ceiling is an attempt to hinder Russia’s ability to finance its war of aggression in Ukraine.

The permanent representatives of the EU countries are scheduled to meet on Wednesday. The EU must decide on the price ceiling unanimously, and according to the WSJ, that may be difficult.

The G7 group aims to approve the price ceiling at the same time as the EU.

Price ceiling aims to limit Russia’s income from oil sales and at the same time prevent the rise in oil prices.

The price ceiling would be implemented in such a way that the G7 countries, EU countries and Australia would prohibit the provision of marine insurance, financing, shipping and other maritime services for the transportation of Russian oil, if the oil was not sold below the price ceiling.

The G7 countries agreed on setting the price ceiling for the first time in June. In principle, EU countries also support the price ceiling mechanism.

According to the WSJ, the EU is at odds over the details of the mechanism. Among others, Poland and Lithuania would like to set the price ceiling as low as 20 dollars per barrel. Greece, Malta and Cyprus, for which shipping is an important industrial sector, should be included in the agreement.