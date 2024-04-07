Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said several times that Ukraine cannot accept territorial cessions.

of the United States of the former president Donald Trump's a plan to end a full-scale war of aggression started by Russia would mean handing over the Crimean peninsula and the Donbas region to Russia.

This is reported by The Washington Post to their insider sources on the authority of.

According to Trump, both Ukraine and Russia want to save face and get a way out of the war. In addition, according to him, some Ukrainians would be ready and willing to be part of Russia.

Trump's plan also includes distancing between Moscow and Beijing. However, this would mean the head of the Washington office of the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank Jeremy Shapiro including, presumably, the easing of sanctions, because they are the background to the rapprochement of relations between states.

Some of the supporters close to Trump have tried to persuade him to abandon the plan. Territorial cessions to Russia and the president to Vladimir Putin would only strengthen his position and provide justification for the use of force in taking over territories.

“I have spent all my time talking with Trump to discuss Ukraine. He must suffer the consequences. He must not win in this case,” said the Republican senator and former Trump critic Lindsey Graham referring to Putin.

Trump has boasted in the past that he could end the war within a day. However, he has not given details on how this would be implemented.

In addition, he has pressured the Republican representatives of the Congress not to accept additional aid to Ukraine. If Trump were to return to the White House, he would have even more power to push through his own plans and policies.

Trump has also spoken many times admiringly of Putin and his dictatorial governance model, and has basically not agreed to criticize him. Nor has Trump claimed the jailed reporter for The Wall Street Journal by Evan Gershkovich release or admitted Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump is most likely the Republican Party's nominee in the November presidential election. His campaign team declined to comment directly on the paper's report.