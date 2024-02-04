Russian attack | World champion Oleksandr Bilokon died at the age of 32 on the Ukrainian front

The power lifter died in the fighting over the weekend.

World Champion Oleksandr Bilokon has passed away in Ukraine. The 32-year-old powerlifter joined his country's armed forces in March 2023, shortly after the Russian invasion.

He told about Bilokoni's death Kyiv Independent. There is no information about his actions on the battlefield or the time of his death.

Biloko won EC and WC gold in powerlifting in his career. In addition, he has the title of the strongest man in Ukraine in the 95-kilogram category from 2020.

Bilokoni also held a more special world record. In 2017, he set his country's record by pulling a combination vehicle full of people. He moved a 15.7-ton load 47 centimeters.

According to the country's Olympic Committee, the war has claimed the lives of more than 400 athletes in Ukraine. Around 500 sports venues have been destroyed or damaged.