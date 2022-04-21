Friday, April 22, 2022
Russian attack World Bank chief says world plunges into food crisis – estimates BBC food prices rise by almost 40 per cent

April 21, 2022
in World Europe
Economic|The Russian attack

The World Bank estimates that the food crisis threatens to drive hundreds of millions into poverty.

Russian the food crisis caused by the war of aggression could create a humanitarian catastrophe and drive hundreds of millions into poverty, BBCWorld Bank Director interviewed by David Malpass.

According to World Bank calculations, food prices could rise by as much as 37 percent, which would hit the poorest hardest. According to Malpass, the sharp rise in prices would be reflected in various oil and grain products, among other things.

According to Malpass, rising food and energy prices would also weaken the situation in developing countries. Many of the world’s poorest countries have run into problems with their debt service capacity due to the interest rate pandemic.

“It would be best to start looking for ways to help countries under an unsustainable debt burden in time,” Malpass said.

Recommended

