In her lectures at Kyiv National University, Finnish professor Rinna Kullaa tries to be as realistic as possible about Ukraine’s possibilities.

Visiting professor Chest of Gold wants to give lectures on site in Kiev at a university, even if it means traveling to a country at war.

With distance lectures, for example, you can’t hug if you’re in a bad mood, so it’s better to be there whenever you have the chance, says Kullaa.

Then it is also easier for students to be more open. They can ask questions that they have not wanted to ask in front of others.

An often recurring question has been the relationship with the Russians. The students think about how they can ever forgive the Russians of this war, says Kullaa.

Gold started as a visiting professor at Kyiv National University this fall. In his courses, Ukrainian students study the history of Russian foreign policy and Ukraine’s position in world politics.

The students get to think about whether this situation is different or a continuation in Russian history, Kullaa says via video connection from Kyiv.

After taking the course, students are better able to understand what, for example, is happening this week or next week or possibly in the spring, he continues.

According to Kulla, now is not the time to invent theories of world politics, but to give future political scientists the most practical lessons possible – and quickly.

Gold N had to make sure with his mother first that it would scare him if he accepted the position at the university in Kyiv.

Mother wasn’t scared, but rather seemed proud.

Kullaa has studied Russian and Ukrainian studies at Columbia University in New York and Oxford University in the UK. In Finland, he works as an assistant professor of global history at the University of Tampere.

Kulla feels that situations like the war in Ukraine are the reason why he has studied at top universities. Ukraine needs his teachings now.

Even though remote connections work today, Kullaa has decided to be present in Kyiv when the situation allows. In practice, this means that if there is also room for a professor in the bomb shelter of the university, he will be there.

See also Russian forces attack seven different regions of Ukraine in 24 hours Damage from a missile strike in the library of Kyiv National University in October of last year.

Gold trains young people in Ukraine who in the future may work in the Ukrainian state administration. They play a big role as builders of their country’s future.

Students have a strong need to understand things so that they can do something for their country, says Kullaa.

He has wanted to create as open and direct an atmosphere as possible in the lecture hall.

“I know how shitty this war is. It doesn’t need to be explained. Unfortunately, war is the starting point of everything at the moment.”

To gild frustrated the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen a comment that Ukraine has implemented more than 90 percent of the reforms required for negotiations on EU membership to begin.

Joining the EU is a complex process, and percentage estimates give the impression that Ukraine is closer to EU membership than it actually is, says Kullaa.

“Von der Leyen’s intention was certainly to send a positive signal. However, it is good to explain to the students, and tell them about the whole process, which is more than just a political decision.”

According to Kulla, in a country at war, students are currently most served by being as realistic as possible and explaining things as concretely as possible.

He does not want students to be left with an unrealistic picture of Ukraine’s opportunities and position in world politics.

President Sauli Niinistö met the students of Kyiv National University in January.

In his opinion, it is fair to the students to admit that the fate and opportunities of Ukraine are greatly influenced by the actions of other great powers and their evolving strategies.

“In practice, this means, for example, that during the war the relations between the great powers directly affect the fate of Ukraine.”

He also wants the students to understand that what is said publicly is not necessarily what the big powers really mean.

By knowing the historical context, it is easier for students to understand what the strategy of the great powers might be.

He give an example.

The current leadership of the United States has decided that it does not want to go to next year’s presidential elections in the midst of difficult world political issues. These include, for example, the war in Ukraine and the strained relationship of the United States with China.

Because of this, the political leadership of the United States has recently tried hard to talk with China.

When you take this layout into account, even if it is not underlined in public speeches, it is easier to move forward to think about how this layout can affect victory in the war in Ukraine, says Kullaa.

Situation Ukraine is currently uncertain in many ways.

Will the fronts stop as an all-consuming positional war? Will Western arms aid continue and on what scale? Are the doors to the EU or NATO opening, and what should Ukrainians think about them? Even more acutely at the moment, we are thinking about whether the winter will be cold and dark.

According to Kulla, for students, the university plays an even bigger role during war than during peace.

From there we seek reassurance and support for questions that bother the mind.

Students have asked Kullaa about, among other things, the future direction of the United States and the presidential elections to be held next year.

Concern has been caused by the United States’ fractious attitude towards Ukraine’s aid packages. In addition Donald Trump’s a possible re-election as president of the United States would make everything more unstable.

Kullaa has decided that it is fairest to be uncensored and tell directly what he thinks is happening in the United States.

He tells his guess: the next president of the United States will be the current secretary of state Antony Blinken.

He says that this is not an official expert opinion, but he wants to tell the students what he really thinks based on all the information but also a guess.

Gold says that the lectures have also talked a lot about the commander of the Ukrainian armed forces Valeri from Zalužny.

Zalužnyi analyzed for the British newspaper The Economist at the beginning of November, the war situation in Ukraine and what kind of consequences the all-consuming positional war has for Ukraine.

In its directness, the text was certainly painful to read for many Ukrainians. The commander of the armed forces admitted that the counterattack had ended in a stalemate. He also stated that the current situation serves Russia in the long term.

According to Kulla, the students went through Zalužnyi’s background very carefully and wondered if he is the kind of person whose words should be believed. Many concluded that he is quite meritorious and should be listened to.

In Ukraine, it is expected whether Russia will increase its missile strikes with the coming of winter.

War has united the Ukrainian people in all its harshness.

Disappointments on the battlefield are those situations that unite. As well as the fact that no one is about to give up on Russia, says Kullaa.

According to him, it is interesting how the attitude towards the President of Ukraine is to Volodymyr Zelensky changed with the failed counterattack.

“Those with whom I have talked feel that in this situation it would be rude to criticize Zelensky. It’s a normal and sympathetic reaction in the midst of everything.”

In the process Ukraine is just as diverse as any other country where people make their own decisions.

Kula considers the lecture hall as a microcosm of Ukrainian society.

“Some are loud, others complain and someone defends China.”

It’s exciting, for example, how people react to air raids. When the alert comes, everyone logs into Telegram channels and tries to assess for themselves what kind of missile is coming.

Based on that, they judge whether to go to the bomb shelter or not. They have wanted to take the situation, which is repeated several times a day, into their own hands.

Ukrainians are all everyday heroes, says Kullaa.