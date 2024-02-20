Russian attack | Wide survey: Europeans do not really believe in Ukraine's victory

In the survey commissioned by the ECFR research institute, the Portuguese, Polish and Swedish respondents had the most positive attitude towards Ukraine's opportunities.

Only a small number of Europeans believe in Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia, according to a recent survey.

In a survey commissioned by the ECFR research institute, opinions were asked in 12 European countries. Finland was not among them.

On average, 10 percent of respondents believed in Ukraine's victory, while 20 percent believed in Russia's victory.

The claim that Ukraine and Russia will reach a negotiated solution received the most support – 37 percent of respondents.

ECFR (European Council on Foreign Relations) is a European think tank that specializes in the study of foreign relations.

The Portuguese, Polish and Swedish respondents were most positive about Ukraine's opportunities. On the other hand, Greeks and Hungarians believed most strongly in Russia's victory.

The same the dividing lines can be seen even more clearly in how different European countries want to act in the conditions of a war of aggression against Russia.

Based on the survey, there are clearly more people in Sweden, Portugal and Poland who want Europe to support Ukraine in the war than those who want Europe to pressure Ukraine into a negotiated solution with Russia.

In Hungary, Greece and Italy, the views are somewhat opposite: a clearly larger proportion of respondents want Europe to pressure Ukraine for peace with Russia than to support Ukraine in war.

of ECFR in the survey, it can also be noted that there are clearly fewer supporters of the war effort in Ukraine among the German respondents than there are supporters of pressure for peace.

Germany is by far the biggest aid country in Europe for Ukraine.