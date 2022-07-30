Russian attack | What happened in the Ukrainian prison? Dozens of prisoners of war killed in an explosion: Russia blames Ukraine, according to Ukraine, Russia is covering up the torture of prisoners

More than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war have died in the attack on the prison in Olenivka, for which the Russians and the Ukrainians blame each other.

in Ukraine Between Thursday and Friday, an attack was carried out on the prison in the city of Olenivka, located in the Donetsk region, in which more than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed. There are at least 75 wounded. Some of the victims are soldiers of the Azov battalion that defended the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

Here is really all the undisputed information about the prison strike so far. Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the attack and claim the information presented by the other side as lies.

According to Ukraine, Russia carried out the attack so that the tortures and executions that took place in the prison would not become public and so that Russia could accuse Ukraine of a war crime that it itself has committed.

Russia, on the other hand, claims that Ukraine hit the prison with missiles to scare the Ukrainian soldiers who were in the prison and prevent them from surrendering to Russia.

Both countries have announced that they will start a criminal investigation into the events.

Independently getting detailed information about the events in Olenivka is very difficult.

The prison is located about ten kilometers south of the city of Donetsk in the area occupied by the Russians and is very close to the front line from which Russia is trying to advance further in eastern Ukraine. It is unlikely that independent parties, such as UN representatives or non-governmental organizations, would be able to find out what has happened in the prison.

On Friday, Ukraine’s security agency demanded that the UN and the Red Cross take a stand on the missile strike that claimed the lives of dozens of prisoners of war, Reuters reported.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced on Friday that it has offered to send support for the evacuation of prisoners of war wounded in the attack.

“Our primary objective is to ensure that the wounded receive first aid and that the bodies of the deceased are treated with dignity,” the ICRC said.

The charred bodies of those who died in the Olenivka attack.

UN spokesperson Farhan Haq on the other hand, said that the UN has no first-hand information about the attack and that it is currently difficult to get there. Haq called on all parties present to thoroughly investigate what has happened.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced on the EU website condemning Russia’s repeated atrocities in Ukraine. Borrell’s statement states, among other things, that the video footage proves that Russia is guilty of the attack on the Olenivka prison.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi called the attack on the prison a Russian war crime in his speech on Friday evening. Earlier on Friday, the country’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba declared the act a “barbaric war crime”.

The BBC reportsthat the founder of the Azov group To Andriy Biletsky among those who died in the prison attack were soldiers of the Azov battalion captured from the Azovstal steel plant. Russia has also announced that some of the dead were soldiers captured in Azovstal.

Different Ukrainian parties have given slightly different views on which Russian party is exactly behind the attacks.

The intelligence department of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense claims that a Russian mercenary known as the Wagner Group was behind the missile strike that hit a prison in the occupied Donetsk region. According to the ministry’s intelligence department, the attack was ordered by the owner of the notorious mercenary company Wagner Group, a businessman Yevgeny Prigozhinand the attack was not coordinated with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Ukraine’s security service SBU, meanwhile, claims to have obtained phone calls that prove that Russian forces are responsible for the attack. The SBU says the phone calls indicate that Russian forces may have planted explosives inside the prison. That would mean that the prison was not hit by missiles at all, as has been claimed.

“None of the eyewitnesses heard the missile flying towards the prison. The typical whistle was not heard, and the explosions happened one by one,” says the SBU.

The SBU also claims that videos released from the scene show windows in some of the building’s rooms intact, suggesting that the center of the explosion was inside the building and that some of the rooms were shielded by the walls of the building.

Russian a defense ministry representative claimed on friday that ukraine hit the prison with a himars rocket launcher.

Russia has released both indoor and outdoor video footage that it claims originates from Olenivka. The BBC says it has confirmed that the building seen in the videos published from outside corresponds to the Olenivka prison.

The videos show, among other things, how Russian soldiers examine the hole in the roof of the building and how the bed frames inside the prison have been destroyed in the explosion.

Later in the day, Russian media published images of what they claim are fragments of a Himars missile, says The Guardian. In the pictures, the pieces are assembled and placed on the bench, instead of looking like they are off-site.