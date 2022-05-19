Russian attack Western sanctions paralyzed Putin’s military treasury

Russia’s vast foreign exchange reserves have shrunk by tens of billions of dollars since the start of the war. The country no longer seems to want to grow it with oil revenues.

Russian foreign exchange reserves have shrunk by more than 50 billion US dollars (about 47 billion euros) since the country launched an offensive war in Ukraine.

According to the latest data released by the Central Bank of Russia, the country’s foreign exchange and gold reserves had fallen to $ 592.1 billion on May 6, from a record $ 643.2 billion a week before the February 18 attack.

Foreign exchange reserves have shrunk by about $ 700 million a day in about two and a half months and are now the lowest since July last year.

“In principle, $ 50 billion is quite a large amount, but Russia’s ability to use its reserves has been very limited due to economic sanctions,” says Bofit, a senior economist at the Bank of Finland’s Emerging Economies Research Institute. Heli Simola.

Russia needs so-called foreign exchange reserves to secure its foreign liquidity and keep its currency ruble stable. Sharp fluctuations in the ruble exchange rate are causing problems in the economy, making it difficult for Russia to finance warfare.

Russia had increased its foreign exchange reserves for more than five years, making it the fifth largest in the world at the turn of the year. The reserve includes the liquid assets of the Russian Oil Fund.

However, Russia’s ability to use the funds in its reserves was severely limited by economic sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union and the British Central Bank at the end of February, among others.

Russian Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov said in March that the country will not be able to use about $ 300 billion of its foreign exchange reserves of about $ 640 billion.

Western sanctions froze Russia’s dollar- and euro-denominated foreign exchange reserves. The central bank had Chinese yuan-denominated reserves and gold reserves at its disposal.

At the end of the year, about 17 percent of Russia’s reserves were in yuan and 20 percent in gold. Bofitin Simola says their use is also restricted, although they are not directly subject to sanctions.

“Economic sanctions also indirectly limit the use of yuan and gold reserves. Central bank counterparties do not want to take the risk of violating sanctions when dealing with the central bank. Sanctions on payment transactions also restrict all types of Russian payment transactions with foreign countries, ”says Simola.

Russian the amount of foreign exchange reserves fell sharply, especially in the first days of the war, when Western economic sanctions were not yet in place. The central bank then said it had used foreign exchange funds for foreign exchange market interventions to support the ruble exchange rate.

The size of the reserve has also been reduced by the weakening of the euro against the dollar in April – May, as a third of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves were denominated in euros at the turn of the year.

Following the freezing of dollar and euro reserves, the central bank has had to resort to severe restrictions on capital movements. With them, it has succeeded in stabilizing the exchange rate of the Russian ruble, so that with the strengthening of more than eleven percent, the ruble is now the best-developed currency in the world against the dollar since the beginning of the year.

Economic sanctions therefore, Russia’s foreign exchange reserves no longer give a full picture of the size of the country’s “war coffers”.

Russia receives foreign exchange earnings from oil and gas exports every month. Foreign exchange earnings are accruing because exports are not much restricted and raw material prices are high.

However, the country no longer wants to increase their foreign exchange reserves under the central bank. Foreign exchange reserves increase when the central bank buys currency from the market.

“Russia does not want to put its export earnings in foreign exchange reserves because the country’s central bank is subject to sanctions and the country would not be able to use them then,” says Bofitin Simola.

The increase in foreign exchange reserves is not necessary either because the central bank’s ability to operate in the foreign exchange market is very limited due to sanctions.

Russian Monitoring the volume of oil and gas revenues is hampered by the fact that there have been interruptions in Russia’s statistical production in the early part of the year and that the country has stopped publishing some statistics.

For example, Russian customs stopped publishing monthly foreign trade statistics in April and the Ministry of Energy restricted the distribution of monthly oil and gas production statistics because “they are vulnerable to manipulation,” the ministry told Reuters.

Russia’s export earnings can be roughly estimated from the country’s balance of payments. Russia’s current account surplus was nearly $ 40 billion in April.