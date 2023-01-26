Russian attack | Western countries pressure Ukraine to change its strategy against Russia – What would that mean?

Western armor can enable Ukraine’s counterattack on the southern front without a significant transfer of troops from the eastern defense line, estimates an American research doctor and former tank officer.

West reportedly want the battle tanks they are offering to make Ukraine change its strategy against Russia. News channel CNN told on Tuesday, that the authorities of the United States and other western countries hope to turn Ukraine’s gaze from the east from the stalemate in Bahmut to the southern front.

It would mean focusing instead on the defensive battle of a small town on a counterattack elsewhere. In the longer term, this could threaten the so-called land bridge occupied by Russia, the supply connection through southern Ukraine to Crimea.

Changing the strategy makes sense if Ukraine only gets enough tanks and the equipment to support them to implement it, a research professor tells HS Robert E. Hamilton from the US Army Strategic Studies Institute (SSI). He is a former colonel and during his military career was in charge of tank troops.

Bahmut has been at the center of the fighting for months and has become more symbolic than strategic for Ukraine. Losing the city would gnaw at Ukrainians because so much blood has been spilled to defend it.

Hamilton understands that Ukraine does not want to take the risk of losing Bahmut, but according to him, a counterattack in the south does not necessarily require significant troop transfers from the east.

“As long as Ukraine gets enough high-quality equipment, it will have enough men.”

Robert E. Hamilton

In particular, he means the battle tanks promised by Western countries – the US Abrams, the British Challengers and the German Leopards – and the US Bradley personnel carriers.

With current information, there are still not enough of them coming. Of the promised tanks, you can barely assemble two battalions, if more than 30 tanks are assigned to one battalion.

Of course, the number is expected to grow.

“Two brigades, or a total of six battalions, would already have a significantly greater importance.”

Western armor are considered to be better than Ukraine’s current Russian-made equipment, but you have to know how to use them tactically correctly, emphasizes Hamilton.

“At the beginning of the Russian invasion, it was said that tanks are not useful in modern warfare, but that is not true. The Russians misused them. They did not use reconnaissance forces to detect the enemy and drove in column on the roads without air support. Any weapon system is vulnerable on its own,” says Hamilton.

“Tanks used well can be the most capable ground attack force: they combine mobile firepower with shock effect: a tank barreling towards you at speed is a terrifying thing from the infantry’s point of view.”

Western armor delivery and training to use them will still take weeks. Still, now was a significant moment to decide on even heavier military aid to Ukraine, because Russia has recently been able to make some progress on the Bahmut foothills in the Donbass region and has started small offensive operations in the Zaporizhia region in southern Ukraine, write John E. Herbstdirector of the Eurasian Research Center of the Atlantic Council think tank and former US ambassador to Ukraine.

In Herbst’s opinion, tanks can enable not only counterattacks in the plains of southern and eastern Ukraine, but also defense against a new major attack by Russia, the kind Ukraine is expecting this year, possibly via Belarus from the north.

Although everyone is talking about tanks now, Herbst does not see them as Ukraine’s most pressing need.

“In order to stop Moscow’s current operations in Donbass and Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine needs above all long-range artillery and missiles with a range of 300 kilometers,” he writes in his assessment published on the Atlantic Council’s website on Wednesday.

Doctor of research

of SSI research professor Robert E. Hamilton does not dare to predict how likely Ukraine could cut the so-called Russian land bridge through southern Ukraine to Crimea with new equipment. He suspects that Russia would sacrifice munitions and human lives to keep its positions there, in which case the front would only threaten to freeze in place.

Hamilton does not consider it an essential question whether a change in Ukraine’s strategy could cause Russia to escalate the war, for example with even more attacks against the civilian population of Ukraine.

“Russia has been attacking civilians since the first day of the war. It doesn’t seem to have eaten up the motivation of the Ukrainians even though Russia apparently assumed so.”

Newspaper The New York Times told last week, based on its official sources, that the United States has begun to consider even helping Ukraine to invade Crimea, which was already seized by Russia in 2014.

In Hamilton’s opinion, Western countries have taken Russia’s hints about the use of nuclear weapons too seriously. Still, he says, if anything could prompt Russia to resort to tactical nuclear weapons, it would be a successful Ukrainian invasion of Crimea.

