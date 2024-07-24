Russian attack | “We will not defend the ruins to the death,” says the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a rare interview

Russian invasion|Ukraine is testing unmanned robots, says Oleksandr Syrskyi, who has been the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces since February, in his first interview with international media.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, admits that the situation on Ukraine’s eastern front is difficult. Russia has attacked Ukrainian positions and made small gains. Ukraine is expecting the arrival of F-16 fighter jets, but Syrskyi did not give an exact date. Ukraine has a plan to get Crimea back, Syrskyi assures.

Situation It has been very difficult on the Dnieper, admits the Ukrainian general Oleksandr Syrskyi in his first international media interview as commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a British newspaper For The Guardian.

According to Syrskyi, Russia has attacked Ukrainian positions from many directions and made small gains on the eastern front – for example last week in the village of Krynky On the east bank of the Dnieper.

Syrskyi insists that the attacks are stoppable, and he hopes that Russia’s victories are put into context. According to Syrskyi, the victories are mainly local, “tactical” victories, not operational breakthroughs.

“At the level of principle, Russia has not progressed significantly,” says Syrskyi.

He is silent about the arrival of F-16 fighters in Ukraine. United States has already told transport of the fighters has begun, and they are expected to fly later this summer.

“I do know when it will happen. But unfortunately I can’t tell you.”

Sizzles, 58, has served as commander of Ukraine’s armed forces since February. One of his first measures was to withdraw from the city of Avdijivka on the eastern front.

Syrskyi replaced him as commander of the armed forces To Valery Zaluzhnywho went to be the ambassador of Ukraine to Britain.

Syrskyi, who was born in the Vladimir region outside Moscow, served as the commander of the defense of Kiev at the start of the Russian offensive in February 2022. He also commanded the Ukrainian forces in the counterattack of Kharkiv and the defense of Bahmut in 2022-2023.

Critics describe his military thinking as Soviet-style, according to The Guardian, while defenders say he is a disciplined and skilled military commander.

Syrskyi, unlike his predecessor, has often visited the front line.

General is optimistic in an interview with international media that Ukraine will win.

According to Syrskyi, drones have proven to be effective and Ukraine is already testing unmanned robots that can deliver ammunition to the front line or rescue wounded soldiers.

One of Ukraine’s main goals is to destroy the Crimean bridge connecting Crimea to Russia. Ukraine has already tried it before, for example with drones and a truck bomb attack.

According to Syrskyi, Ukraine has a plan to get Crimea back.

“It’s realistic. But it’s a big military secret, of course,” says Syrksyi.

“We are doing everything we can to restore the internationally recognized borders of 1991.”

Sizzles admits that Russia has a clear advantage in resources.

Since the start of the full-scale war, Russia has increased its manpower to 520,000 and roughly doubled the number of tanks from 1,700 to 3,500, The Guardian reports.

“That’s why the importance of our maintenance is really emphasized,” says Syrskyi.

According to Syrskyi, the difference between Ukrainian and Russian tactics is still the role of the infantry. Unlike Russia, Ukraine does not use infantry at any cost.

“We will not defend the ruins to the death.”