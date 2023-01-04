Russian attack | Washington Post: Putin’s behavior speaks of increasingly clear isolation – “He doesn’t know what to do”

Russian billionaires, officials and academics say the elites are frustrated with a president who has no plan.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is increasingly isolated, claim Russians in high positions in an American newspaper The Washington Postille. The newspaper has interviewed several Russian business leaders, officials and analysts, who tell about the gap between Putin and the Russian elite.

According to insiders’ claims, the elite are frustrated with the president’s actions, and Putin feels alone.

According to the Washington Post, the Russian elite is now considering what Putin’s plan for the future is. The elite is divided between those who want the president to end the war and those who still support the attack and hope it will produce results, according to a Russian government official and researcher at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank Tatyana Stanovaya.

“The people around him are really frustrated,” claims a Russian billionaire who has relations with high-ranking officials.

“He clearly doesn’t know what to do,” the billionaire claims.

According to one government official, Putin’s only plan appears to be to try to force the West and Ukraine into peace talks through airstrikes on critical Ukrainian infrastructure. However, according to the Washington Post’s source, Putin has no intention of entering into negotiations except on his own terms.

Several sources who spoke to the US newspaper feel that Putin’s decision to cancel his annual, large press conference speaks to the isolation of the president. According to sources, it may have been an attempt to avoid direct questions, as Putin does not have a clear plan or answers to questions. Hundreds of reporters asking questions could have been a risky situation for the president.

“There should be a plan at the press conference, but there is no plan. I think they don’t know what to say. He’s isolated. He doesn’t like talking to people anyway. He has a very small inner circle, which has shrunk even more,” the Russian billionaire claims to the Washington Post.

Putin has held 17 New Year’s press conferences since 2001. He did not hold annual press conferences between 2008 and 2011 when he was prime minister, but otherwise he has answered reporters’ questions in hours-long events.

In December, Putin also canceled his New Year’s meeting with Russia’s richest businessmen. It is also seen as deepening the rift between him and the elite.

Investigator According to Tatyana Stanovaja, part of the Russian elite is now losing hope in Putin.

“He is a figure who, in the eyes of the elite, seems incapable of giving answers to questions. The elite do not know what to believe and they are afraid to think about tomorrow,” Stanovaja claims.

According to Stanovaja, some of the elite feel that they are dependent on one person, and they can’t do anything about the situation.

“For the most part, the feeling is that there is no way out of the situation, and it cannot be fixed.”

The Washington Post according to Putin’s isolation is also visible internationally. A Russian state official, who remains anonymous and knows diplomatic circles, tells the newspaper that Putin now clearly feels “the loss of his friends”. According to the official, the president has no other international allies than the president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

“Lukashenka is the only one he can visit on a proper visit. Everyone else meets him only when necessary,” the official source claims.

Putin visited Belarus in December.

Putin visited Belarus in December for the first time in three years and met Lukashenka. Instead, many of his former supporters have turned their backs on Russia and declared their opposition to the war in Ukraine. This was even done by the Pope, who compared the Russian invasion to the massacre of the Jews and the actions of the Nazis.

