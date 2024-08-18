Russian attack | Ville Mykkänen unexpectedly left for Ukraine in the middle of his presidency – This is how party members remember the fallen

Russian invasion|Ville Mykkänen, who passed away in Luhansk, was the chairman of the Central Youth of Pohjois Ostrobothnia before leaving for Ukraine.

August 26 years old at the beginning Ville Mykkänen lost his life in eastern Ukraine, Luhansk region. Mykkänen is the fifth Finn to die in fighting in Ukraine.

Tieto Mykkänen’s death became public at the request of the relatives, says the executive director of Sodan kokeneet ry Juha Kreus.

“The relatives wanted Ville not to remain an unknown soldier,” says Kreus from Kyiv. He is there to help with the arrangements of practical matters.

Personally, Kreus did not know Mykkäs, but says that he acts as the representative of the relatives.

Association of war veterans published on Sunday night the one written by Ville Mykkänen’s relatives obituary on their social media channels.

In it, Mykkä, who hails from Northern Ostrobothnia, is described as a patriotic man of principle, who early on felt the urge to influence.

“Already at a young age, he wanted to influence significant issues and increase justice in the world. The years-long journey started from politics and continued to the decision to join the army in Ukraine in late autumn 2023. The war of aggression started by Russia had made Mykkänen’s attention focus on the real fight for peace and freedom,” the obituary says.

According to the inscription, Mykkänen died at the front.

Juha Kreus, executive director of Sodan kokeneet ry, went to Maidan Square in Kyiv on Saturday evening to lower a flag in memory of Ville Mykkänen, who died in Ukraine. The flag on the right side reads “Flurry”, which was Mykkänen’s fighting name.

Before after leaving for Ukraine, Mykkänen served as the chairman of the Central Youth of Pohjois Ostrobothnia.

Party members, executive director of North Ostrobothnia Central Youth Mikko Tukeva as well as the current chairman, former vice-chairman Marjut Leiviskä remember Mykkä with warmth.

Leiviskä says that he fully signs the description of Mykkäse in the obituary.

“Working with Ville was really colorful,” says Leiviskä.

“We argued about many things, but we always had respect on both sides. He has been a very patriotic and traditional person.”

Tukeva says that Mykkänen was an accomplished and strong-willed actor who had a strong desire to push things forward that he considered important.

I will mute According to Tukeva, the decision to leave Ukraine in the middle of the presidency came as a surprise.

Tukeva says that she followed Mykkänen’s time in Ukraine through his Instagram stories. According to his understanding, Mykkänen fought mostly in the infantry and at the front, including in Bahmut.

He believes that the decision to leave arose from strong principles and the desire to influence things in a tangible way.

“Ville believed so much in democracy and the freedom to choose,” says Tukeva.

“He wanted Ukrainians to be able to decide their own future – and Ville wanted to be right on the spot to influence it.”