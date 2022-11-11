Russian attack | Videos appearing on social media show the astonishing speed at which Ukrainian troops are advancing in Kherson

Ukraine is expected to recapture the entire west side of the Dnieper in the Kherson region in the near future. At the moment, progress is very fast.

Worn out during the day, Ukraine has quickly recaptured the population centers it lost in southern Ukraine, in the Kherson administrative region west of the Dnieper.

The recapture of the territories began when Russia announced on Wednesday evening that it would begin withdrawing from the entire West Bank of the Dnieper and move its forces to the east of the Dnieper.

In recent weeks and months, Russia has been holding tightly to its positions west of the Dnieper, where the large city of Kherson is located. Docent of Military Sciences Ilmari Käihkö review for HS on Wednesdaythat there was no desire to give up the territories, because losing them to Ukraine would be a big propaganda loss for Russia.

Seizing large areas in southern Ukraine was one of Russia’s biggest successes in the early stages of the war. Its goal was supposed to be access to Odessa, the largest city in southern Ukraine, but progress stopped well before that.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi claimed in his speech on Thursday evening that Ukraine had captured 41 population centers in the southern parts of the country during Thursday.

“Today we have good news from the south,” he said, according to the AFP news agency.

“As part of our defense operation, dozens of Ukrainian flags have already been returned to their rightful places.”

The information reported by Zelenskyi is similar to that of the fact-checker for HS John Helin had been confirmed on Thursday evening at nine o’clock. Helin belongs to the working group which maintains an updated map of the war situation.

“It seems that Ukraine is just walking forward without any resistance,” Helin said on Thursday evening.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleban According to him, Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson is an important victory for Ukraine.

“Ukraine just now achieves yet another important victory and proves that whatever Russia says or does, Ukraine wins,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Pictures of Ukrainian soldiers with Ukrainian flags in recaptured areas were published from the Kherson region on Thursday.

On Friday in the early afternoon, a screenshot of a video from the city of Kherson was published on Twitter, which shows that the Ukrainian troops had reached the center of the city of Kherson.

John Helin has confirmed the authenticity of the photo to HS.

Recapturing the city of Kherson would be one of the biggest achievements of the Ukrainian army during its counteroffensive. According to the Reuters news agency, the authorities of the Kherson region have also said that the city of Kherson is “almost completely” under the control of Ukraine.

Rumors about the situation in the city of Hersoni started circulating on Thursday evening. Already on Friday morning, according to some pro-Russian sources, Russia would have already completely withdrawn its forces from Kherson.

Ukraine has not officially announced the recapture of the city.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that the Antonivka bridge near the city of Kherson has completely collapsed. Photos of the destroyed bridge have been shared On Telegram channels, and the Ukrainian broadcasting company Suspilne has also published a picture of it. Russia has probably destroyed the bridge when withdrawing from Kherson.

A picture of the collapsed Antonivka bridge published by the Ukrainian regional television and radio company Suspilne Herson.

The approximately one and a half kilometer long bridge is the only nearby road crossing the Dnieper River in the city. The next road crossing the Dnieper is more than 70 kilometers away. The bridge has been critical for the Russian occupying forces, because it is very difficult to maintain the soldiers in Kherson without a proper bridge connection.

A video was also released from the area on Friday, showing Russian troops crossing the pontoon bridge built next to the collapsed bridge.

Thursday During the period, several videos began to spread on social media, in which Ukrainian troops raised Ukrainian flags back in captured cities in the Kherson region. Such videos were published, for example, from the towns of Kyselivka, Posad-Pokrovske and Kalynivske.

On Thursday afternoon, a video was released from the city of Chkalove, in which the Ukrainian flag was raised on the mezzanine of the building, accompanied by the cry of “Slava Ukraini”. HS has confirmed the authenticity of the videos.

In the town of Stanislav, the Ukrainian flag was raised to the rafters accompanied by the singing of the local people.

In the town of Snihurivka, locals waved Ukrainian flags in the street after Ukrainian forces had retaken the town.

A think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assessed in his Friday situation reviewthat Ukraine is likely to completely occupy the western side of the Dnieper in the coming days or weeks.

The retreat of the Russian troops to the eastern bank of the river takes some time, and the fighting continues as the Ukrainian troops run into the pre-prepared defense lines of the Russians, especially around the city of Kherson, ISW writes.

Unlike many Western countries, ISW believes that the fighting in Ukraine will not stop or become a stalemate due to the looming winter. According to ISW, the winter weather can hinder poorly equipped Russian forces, but the well-equipped Ukrainians will hardly stop their counterattacks because of the winter. If the fighting stops during the winter, it is more likely due to logistical challenges or the culmination of various military operations on both sides.

Kremlin is in desperate need of a ceasefire so it can regroup. Russian authorities are urgently trying to train 120,000 conscripts who will be sent to the front in the spring.

However, Ukraine is likely to seek to liberate as much of the occupied territory as possible before Russian reinforcements arrive at the front. According to ISW, a winter ceasefire would only benefit Russian forces, who would use the opportunity to strengthen their defenses and continue their destruction.