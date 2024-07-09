Russian attack | Video analyzed by HS: The children’s hospital was hit by a Russian Kh-101 missile

A missile hit a children’s hospital in Kyiv on Monday. Based on video footage verified by Helsingin Sanomat, a Russian cruise missile is behind the attack.

Russia carried out on Monday one of its largest airstrikes in Ukraine during the entire war. One of the missiles fired at Kyiv hit Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital, killing at least two people.

Russia has claimed that the missile that hit the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital was a stray Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile. However, based on the video footage certified by HS, the missile appears to be Russian.

From missile strikes a lot of footage spread quickly on social media.

The hospital attack was also recorded on video. HS estimates that the video is authentic, among other things, because it is possible to determine the shooting location, the video seems to be fresh and there are no signs of image manipulation.

The video of the missile hitting the children’s hospital was filmed from the window of the Manhattan city apartment complex south of the hospital. The video shows how the missile crashes towards the hospital. The missile disappears behind the building of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, after which the video shows the explosion and the resulting shrapnel effect on the walls of the hospital’s main building.

You can watch the video at the beginning of the article.

From the shape of the missile, it can be confirmed that it is a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile. Particularly recognizable is the jet engine under the fuselage. The missile is GPS-guided, and it is claimed to have a hit accuracy of 10 meters. The actual hit accuracy is probably worse than this. GPS jamming can also cause the missile to stray from its target.

The video shows that the missile has not been damaged, that is, it has not been shot down by Ukrainian air defenses. The missile’s engine is also running, as it leaves behind an exhaust plume.

The angle of the missile indicates that the missile is making its final descent. The missile is therefore heading towards its target or its vicinity.

Missile strike rescue work on Monday, July 8.

A doctor at the children’s hospital examines the damage caused by the explosion.

The hospital’s main building suffered shrapnel damage in the missile strike.

Monday at least 41 people were killed in attacks across Ukraine.

Large-scale attacks on Ukrainian city centers are currently rare. Russia has focused its attacks on electric and thermal power plants and the military industry.

However, Monday’s attack was reminiscent of the large-scale attacks on cities at the beginning of the war.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, Russia fired 38 missiles into Ukraine on Monday. According to Ukraine, 30 of them were shot down. At least seven missiles hit the center of Kyiv on Monday.