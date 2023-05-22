Russian attack | “Very strong flavor of an information operation” – This is how John Helin assessed Monday’s operation in Belgorod

HS fact checker John Helin estimates that it is probably an attack made for propaganda purposes.

So to speak the sabotage group’s border crossing to the Russian side and the attacks from Ukraine to the Russian side in the Belgorod area have “a very strong flavor of an information operation”. This is what HS’s fact checker assessed John Helin.

The group crossed the border from Ukraine to the Russian side in the Belgorod region on Monday.

Helin justifies his view by the fact that a large amount of footage from the operation has been spread, which has been confirmed as authentic.

“So the events are real, but probably planned mostly for propaganda purposes,” says Helin.

Belgorod the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on Monday afternoon that a Ukrainian “sabotage group” has crossed the border into Russia in Graivoron, Belgorod region.

Gladkov told about it on Monday morning on his Telegram account. Earlier on Monday, a video was published on Telegram in which a Ukrainian military vehicle appears to be crossing the anti-Russian border.

Vyacheslav Gladkov in Moscow in January. Photo provided by Sputnik.

According to John Helin, it’s a real border crossing. For example, a video of a Ukrainian wagon crossing the border that spread on Telegram has been located at the Kozinka border station, located less than ten kilometers from Graivoron.

In addition, videos circulated on social media on Monday, which are said to show, for example, military helicopters flying in the Belgorod area and clouds of smoke following airstrikes.

According to Gladkov, at least six people were injured in the attacks. In addition, he says three houses and one administrative building were damaged.

According to the Russian media Baza quoted by Reuters, signs of fighting have been observed in at least three different residential areas located along the main road from Ukraine to Russia.

In a video message published later, Gladkov says that “behind the massive bombing of the urban area of ​​Graivoron” is an effort to create panic among people. According to him, “data attacks” have also been targeted at the Garivoron area.

Gladkov said the Russian military and security forces were taking steps to stop the incursion.

I will strike the paramilitary “Legion of Free Russia” made up of Russians fighting on the side of Ukraine has declared itself as the perpetrator.

The Legion of Free Russia says In an update published on Telegram on Mondaythat together with the Russian volunteer forces, it has liberated the Kozinka area and advanced to Graivoron.

The Russian Volunteer Corps is a group of Russian nationalists founded in Ukraine in August 2023. Leader of the Volunteer Corps Denis Kapustin announced last week that the group had joined forces with Free Russia, according to Reuters.

The volunteer forces have fought with the Ukrainian armed forces on several fronts, and since March it has made at least three attacks on the city of Bryansk in Russia.

“We are moving forward. Russia will be free”, Free Russia declares in its update.

The Legion of Free Russia, made up of Russian citizens, has announced that it is running for president Vladimir Putin overthrowing the regime.

Graivoron is located on the northeastern border of Ukraine. Belgorod region’s border neighbor on the Ukrainian side is Kharkiv region. Kozinka, on the other hand, is a border crossing right next to the border between Russia and Ukraine. It is located about ten kilometers southwest of Graivoron.

Ukrainian president to Volodymyr Zelensky adviser Myhailo Podoljak wrote on Twitter that Ukraine had nothing to do with Monday’s attack.

President Zelensky’s advisor Myhailo Podoljak in Kyiv in August 2022.

Spokesperson for the Military Intelligence Service of Ukraine (GUR). Andriy Yusov in turn commented Ukrainian broadcasting company Suspline in an interview that the groups that declared themselves the perpetrators of the attack were trying to create a “safe zone” to protect Ukrainian civilians.

According to Jusov, only Russian citizens are involved in the operation.

“Yes, today the Russian Volunteer Forces, composed of Russian citizens, and the Legion of Free Russia launched an operation to liberate these areas of Belgorod from the so-called Putin regime and push the enemy further to create a safe zone to protect Ukrainian civilians,” Yusov commented.

According to Yusov, GUR does not directly comment on what happened, but says that “the task and the end result should increase security and protect the civilian population of Ukraine from terrorist attacks and bombings by terrorist groups”.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the events in Balgorod, saying that Russian forces are trying to “drive out and eliminate” the sabotage group. Peskov’s comments were reported by the Reuters news agency, which quoted the Russian state news agency Ria.

The Kremlin also commented that the purpose of the attack on Belgorod is to divert attention away from Bahmut.

The AFP news agency reports that according to Governor Gladkov, the Russian authorities established a new administrative unit in the southern region of Belgorod, which focuses on anti-terrorist activities.

More detailed information about this newly established part of the administration has not been disclosed so far.

of John Helin the view is that Ukraine would hardly have the desire or ability to really attack in the direction of Belgorod, and advancing towards Russia might look bad even in the eyes of Western countries that support Ukraine.

More likely than an actual attack, the effort is to get Russia to move its forces to counter attacks by paramilitary forces while also shifting media attention away from Bahmut.

“In the propaganda mind, it would look bad if Ukraine or “Free Russia” occupied the border villages,” says Helin.