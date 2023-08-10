Russian attack | Venäläislehti: The Pasi wagon was taken from Ukraine as war booty to Moscow for display

In addition to Finland, there are passports in, for example, Estonia, Sweden and Norway, so it is possible that the vehicles came to Ukraine from elsewhere.

Russian Rossiyskaya Gazeta – magazine, the Pasi armored personnel carrier given to Ukraine by Finland has been taken as war booty to the Patriot Park in the Moscow region. In the park, war booty taken by Russia from Ukraine is on display.

According to the magazine, the Pasi taken by the Russians is model XA-185.

In Finland, there was news about it earlier Evening News. According to the newspaper, at least four passports have been destroyed in Ukraine, even though they were considered durable. According to the unconfirmed information provided by the Ukrainian armed forces in June, the Finnish-made Pasi would have run over three mines before it stopped, the magazine says.

HS told in Aprilthat the Russian troops have seized Pas from Ukraine.

In addition to Finland, there are passports in other countries such as Estonia, Sweden and Norway, so it is possible that the passports came to Ukraine through other routes as well.

The original Production of the Panssari-Sisu, or XA-180 wagon, began in 1984. Between 1984 and 1994, 377 wagons were produced.

The wagon was developed in the 1990s as version XA-185. During the long life cycle of the trolley, several different versions have been made of it with different model numbers for different uses.

Finland no longer tells the public what war material it sends to Ukraine. However, pictures and videos of supplies donated by Finland have appeared on social media. For example, several Pasi wagons donated to Ukraine are already known to have been destroyed in the war.