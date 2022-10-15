Russian attack | United States: Sanctions are biting Russia, there is already a shortage of tank bearings

Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to wean the armed forces from Western dependence, but he failed.

Russia has lost 6,000 weapon system parts in Ukraine, such as tanks or mortars, and is using more ammunition than it can acquire, according to a recent US government report. News about the report newspaper The New York Times.

According to the report, the sanctions imposed by the West have significantly harmed the Russian defense industry. Especially the most modern precision missiles are running low, because sanctions prevent the export of microcircuits to Russia.

A Ukrainian soldier walks next to a destroyed Russian tank in Lyman, Donetsk region, in October.

Maintenance of simpler weapons has also become more difficult. Russia already has a shortage of bearings, for example, which makes it difficult to maintain tanks, planes, submarines and other weapons.

Russian intelligence services have been ordered to acquire prohibited Western technology regardless of the means, i.e. by illegally circumventing sanctions. Russia has also turned to Iran and North Korea. Like Russia, they are subject to severe sanctions.

Russia has been aware of western dependence, but has not been able to change the direction of its defense industry.

President Vladimir Putin ordered the armed forces to get rid of their dependence on the West already in 2019, says the Bloomberg news channel.

Raiisa, 71, who lives in Svyatohirsk, Donetsk region, spoke to reporters next to a destroyed Russian tank next to a cemetery.

Action was taken thoroughly. Russia mapped no fewer than 177,058 different parts that were used in 278 weapon systems. You had to either find a new supplier for the parts or start manufacturing them yourself. In addition, as many parts as possible had to be procured for storage.

The project failed almost completely, an internal Russian report said, according to Bloomberg.

In 2020, Russia tried to replace more than 18,000 parts, but managed to find equivalents for only about 3,000 parts.

For example, according to Russian reports, the light Kamov Ka-226 helicopter has 4,148 Western parts. Russia failed to find replacement parts for any of them.

Many of Russia’s most advanced weapons systems are Western dependent, such as Tupolev Tu-22 bombers, submarines, Nudol air defense systems and anti-aircraft radars.

Russia has to rely more and more on decades-old Soviet-era weapons. The Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

Ukrainian soldiers put a Ukrainian flag on a tank abandoned by the Russians near Dolina in Donetsk in October.

Despite regarding the difficult supply situation, both the top management of the armed forces and Putin publicly assure that the equipment shortage is not serious and that the attack will proceed as planned.

That doesn’t seem to be the case.

“[Hyökkäyksen] the cost to Russia – both in terms of human lives and munitions – is enormous,” said the head of British signals intelligence Sir Jeremy Fleming last week.

“We know – and the Russian commanders on the battlefield know – that they are running out of equipment and ammunition.”