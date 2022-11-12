Russian attack | Ukrainians celebrated the liberated Kherson in the center, fierce fighting continued in eastern Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian newspaper, Russia has also evacuated its partners from Nova Kahovka on the left bank of the Dnieper.

Ukrainian asevoimat published videos early on Saturday morning on the community service Twitter, in which the residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Herson celebrate the liberation of the city from the Russian occupiers in the center of their hometown.

The Russian flag was changed to the Ukrainian flag on the TV tower and the Ukrainian railways announced this morning that they had opened the Kyiv-Kherson train connection after a break of almost nine months.

Russian troops captured the city on March 2 at the end of six days of fighting. Herson was under Russian control for almost eight and a half months.

Russian president Vladimir Putin on the last day of September, declared the Kherson region and three other Ukrainian provinces to be part of Russia. According to Putin, Kherson was to belong to Russia “forever”.

“It was forever until the end,” a Russian language analyst Jan Matveyev commented in his tweet on Saturday morning.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi declared the center of Hersonis liberated already at ten on Friday evening, says Kyiv Independent. At that time, the Ukrainian special forces had arrived in the city, from which the Russians had just retreated.

“This is a historic day,” Zelenskyi said. “We will take back the southern part of our country, we will take back Kherson, which people have been waiting for. They never gave up on Ukraine.”

War situation next Liveuamap website according to the Russian troops were still on the right bank of the Dnieper at the destroyed bridge of Antonivka, northeast of Kherson.

The situation at the Nova Kahkovka dam was unclear on Saturday morning. According to Ukrainian information, the dam located about 70 kilometers upstream from Kherson has been mined by Russia for a long time and its explosion has been feared to cause a major flood, although mainly on the left bank of the river controlled by Russia.

The Ukrainian troops are in the city of Beryslav at the west end of the dam, the Russians are at the east end of the dam bridge in Nova Kahovka. Newspaper Ukrainska Pravdan however, Russia has evacuated its local partners from Nova Kahovka to Crimea, while the left bank of the Dnieper has been fortified and trenches have been dug there.

Thursday’s satellite images revealed new damage to the Nova Kahovka dam.

The battles continued on Friday and Saturday in dozens of villages and towns in the regions of Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv, says Ukrainian General Staff in his Saturday morning situation review.

According to the staff, the fighting was especially fierce in the towns of Bahmut and Avdijivka and in the village of Novopavlivka in the Donetsk region.

Russia has been trying to advance in Bahmut in the northern part of the Donetsk region towards Slovyansk and Kramatorsk for months now without much success. The industrial town of Avidijivka, north of Donetsk, has been a front town since 2014 and has seen constant heavy fighting.

Novopavlivka, on the other hand, is located south of Donetsk on the front line that continues west of Donetsk all the way to the Kherson region. In an open letter published online a week ago, Russian marines complained that they were subjected to a complete massacre in this area due to the negligence of their superiors.