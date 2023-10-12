Russian attack | Ukrainian sources: Russia tried to besiege Avdijivka with great force for days

The battles of the “Donetsk gate” are fiercer than ever, says the head of the military administration.

Russia has been trying to besiege the industrial town of Avdijivka, northeast of Donetsk, with an exceptionally large use of force for three days already. So far, however, the Ukrainian forces holding the city have not been encircled, Ukrainian media reports based on information from the armed forces and observers.

News site RBK of Ukraine interviewed by the head of the military administration of Avdijivka Vitali Barabaš characterizes the offensive launched by Russia on Tuesday as the harshest during the entire war. By this, Barabaš is not only referring to the ongoing full-scale invasion of Russia, but to the situation over the course of nine years. Avdijivka has been a front-line town held by the Ukrainian forces since the beginning of the Donbas war, i.e. from the spring and summer of 2014.

According to the commander, Russia began its attack on Tuesday with a three-hour artillery and air force bombardment of the city itself from both the north and the south. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia has brought three brigades of 8th Army troops into the attack. The armed forces of the former so-called People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk are also currently subordinated to the army.

Barabashin according to the attack, dozens of tanks are involved. The Russians are trying to provoke Avdijivka by advancing from the villages of Vodjane and Krasnohorivka behind the Ukrainians. There is no information on the number of Ukrainian troops in Avdijivka, but Ukraine has previously been able to advance in the region and is actually the closest to the city of Donetsk in Avdijivka.

Barabaš says the situation is “difficult” but still believes the Ukrainians will be able to repel the attack.

“Our soldiers are actively weakening the enemy and destroying large amounts of equipment,” a spokesman for the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Shtupun said the news agency on Thursday Ukrinformin by.

“The enemy sees Avdijivka as an opportunity to achieve a significant victory and turn the tide of the battle.”

Previously The battles of Avdijivka have been seen as a tie-up battle for Russia, with the intention of tying Ukrainian forces away from the counterattack on the southern front.

Now, the Ukrainian experts interviewed by RBK point out that Avdijivka is not only the “Gate of Donetsk” but also the gate out of Donetsk. In other words, a breakthrough would help Russia advance from the south in support of its forces in the direction of Bahmut.

Before the war, Avdijivka had more than 30,000 inhabitants. The largest employer was the richest man in Ukraine by Rinat Akhmetov owns a large coke factory. Now, according to Ukrainian sources, there are about one and a half thousand residents left and they cannot be evacuated due to the fighting situation.