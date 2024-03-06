Russian attack | Ukrainian commander: Ukraine is preparing a counterattack for this year

In February, Ukraine suffered a setback when it was forced to withdraw from the city of Avdijivka after months of fighting.

Ukrainian the armed forces intend to stabilize the situation on the battlefields quickly and aim to form units for a counterattack, said the commander of the Ukrainian ground forces Oleksandr Pavliuk on Wednesday according to news agency Reuters.

The counterattack is planned to be carried out later this year.

In February, Ukraine suffered a setback when it was forced to withdraw from the city of Avdijivka after months of fighting. At the same time, Ukraine's ammunition reserves are dwindling, and an aid package from its major supporter, the United States, is stalled in Congress.

“We plan to stabilize the situation soon and do everything possible to prepare the troops for more active operations and gain an advantage,” Pavliuk said.

According to him, Ukraine is currently withdrawing troops from the front that have “lost their potential” to return them to the front later this year as part of a counteroffensive.

President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky according to which Russia is trying to prepare a new, larger attack for spring or summer. However, according to Zelensky, Ukraine also has its own plan for the battle front.