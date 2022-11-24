Russian attack | Ukrainian claim: Russia estimates that it needs five million soldiers on the front to win

The alleged Russian document contains a long list of shortcomings in the armed forces.

24.11. 21:26

Russian the military political leadership estimated that five million soldiers would be needed on the front in order to achieve victory over Ukraine. Head of Department of the General Staff of Ukraine It would be Gromov claimed at a press conference in Kiev on Thursday that he had seen a document on the matter that had been distributed to the Russian military leadership.

According to Gromov, the document is called “Conclusions on the war against NATO in Ukraine”. This is reported by the Ukrainian Information Office Ukrinform.

“Part of this masterpiece deals with the biggest problems of the Russian occupation forces, such as the difficulty of commanding the troops, deficiencies in discipline and training, outdated weapons and equipment, the impossibility of independent decision-making, and so on,” Gromov listed.

“Furthermore, the document points out that Russia has not fought this kind of war for more than 80 years,” Gromov continued.

“And that in order to achieve victory, the strength of the army should be about five million people in service.”

Gromov individual Russian officers have assessed that a new round of maneuvers and the declaration of martial law are inevitable in Russia. When answering Ukrinform’s question, he assured that Ukraine has prepared for possible new mobilizations of reservists by Russia.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine in February with conscripts and mercenaries in regular service. In September, Russia carried out a partial campaign, in which, according to the General Staff, around 300,000 reservists were recruited for the war in Ukraine.

There have been even higher estimates of the total number of those assigned to the service. According to Russian information, some of the reservists are in combat, some are in training.