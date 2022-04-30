Russian attack Ukraine’s intelligence claims that a firefight broke out in Russia’s ranks, partly because of the loot – there have been repeated signs of looting

Signs of looting and war crimes by Russian soldiers are emerging at a steady pace. According to the Mariupol City Council, more than 2,000 works of art have been looted from the museums of the almost completely destroyed city.

30.4. 17:35

Ukraine intelligence claim by A firefight broke out between the Buryats and Chechens fighting in the Russian armed forces on the night between Thursday and Friday, the cause of which is unclear.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, fuss would have arisen from the extent and role in which everyone is involved in the warfare. In addition, the troops would have had disputes over the distribution of the “loot”.

The Buryats are a Mongol people, most of whom live in the Republic of Buryatia, part of the Russian Federation, more than 6,000 kilometers from Ukraine.

About the confrontation between the Chechens and the Buryats has not been confirmed from other sources. Some Ukrainian news sites have referred to the case, but their main source appears to have been an inquiry into Ukraine.

If the incident did take place, it would reinforce the notion that the Russian armed forces are serving poorly motivated and potentially quarrelsome soldiers, many of whom seem to be playing an important role in the looting of Ukrainians.

This is, of course, an image that Ukraine wants to convey to the rest of the world.

Ukrainians protested against robbing Russian soldiers in front of the Russian consulate in Lviv on April 8. Among other things, household appliances that had been robbed by soldiers were brought to the scene. The text says, “The Russian army is a rubbish bin for murderers, rapists and robbers”.

However, information about the looting of Russian troops has come to light at a steady pace during the major offensive that began in late February. For example, soldiers who withdrew to Belarus in early April was reported to have posted a lot of stolen goods from Ukrainians to their homelands – from consumer electronics to electric scooters.

British newspaper The Guardian said recentlythat the looting does not appear to be the work of individual soldiers but “a systematic part of Russia’s military use,” as was evident in several towns and villages.

The magazine quoted a liberal Russian columnist Vladimir Pastukoviathat looting is an “additional motivation for personnel” to take part in war.

On Thursday, the city council of Mariupol, which was almost completely destroyed, announced According to The Guardianthat more than 2,000 works of art have been stolen from Russian museums by Russian troops and taken to the Donbass region, which is in Russian possession.

HS has said e.g.

When the Russians withdrew from Borodyanka, a startling sight awaited the staff of the local psychoneurological center as they returned to their previously occupied Russian military workplace.

The centre’s accountant told HS that Russian soldiers had defecated almost all the rooms and the left half of the dining room floor, and had the letters V and Z, which had become the symbols of the troops, written on the walls and written shamelessness.

Mass grave in Butcha on April 4th.

Robbery and in addition to unclean behavior, evidence of war crimes committed by Russian soldiers has grown rapidly.

Ukrainian officials said on Thursday they had identified ten Russian soldiers who would be primarily responsible for the suspected killings of hundreds of civilians in the city of Bushan, news agencies said.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense named the soldiers “ten despicable” and published their pictures and names. Among other things, they are suspected of torturing and killing civilians in the style of execution before Russian troops withdrew from the city northwest of Kiev about a month ago.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktovan according to the soldiers had abducted civilians, humiliated and beaten them, and shot them “a taste of blood in the mouth”.

Russia has denied its soldiers committed atrocities in Butcha. However, the bodies of more than 400 civilians have already been found in the city, some from mass graves, some from the streets.

Commissioner for Human Rights of Ukraine Lyudmila Denisova said earlier in April that about 25 girls and women, the youngest 14-year-olds, would have been raped in the basement of an apartment in Butcha.

Saturday in Ukraine said is currently investigating a total of 8,991 “war and aggression crimes” suspected by Russian forces in more than two months.