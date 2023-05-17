Thursday, May 18, 2023
Russian attack | Ukraine’s grain agreement was extended for two months

May 17, 2023
in World Europe
Russian attack | Ukraine’s grain agreement was extended for two months

Foreign countries|Russian invasion

Russia has repeatedly delayed the extension of the agreement.

Ukrainian the grain export agreement has been extended by two months, said the president of Turkey, who mediated the negotiations Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday. The previous contract was due to expire on Thursday.

The agreement allows Ukrainian grain and food exports through the Black Sea. The grain export agreement was concluded in July. It had previously been extended twice.

Russia has repeatedly delayed the extension of the agreement. Russia previously threatened to withdraw from the agreement because it still does not have the opportunity to export its own agricultural products due to, among other things, the sanctions against Russian banks. The United States and Britain have accused Russia of using the famine for blackmail.

Ukraine was one of the world’s largest grain exporters before Russia invaded it in February last year.

