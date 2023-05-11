Russian attack | Ukraine’s alleged drone attacks on the Russian side are accelerating, explosions occur daily

Kyiv does not comment on the Russian data, there have reportedly been no casualties in the May attacks.

Ukrainian alleged drone strikes behind its eastern border into Russia’s western provinces have intensified. On Wednesday alone, Russian sources reported five drone strikes. Since Vapu, they have been carried out in total at least 14 locations in the regions of Rostov, Krasnodar, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh and Kursk.

The information comes from a Russian working in Telegram From the Baza channel, who has often been the first to tell about the attacks. For example, the Wednesday and Thursday announcements of the regional governors about the attacks have not been taken into account, because they probably overlap with the information collected by Baza.

Baza is a news portal founded by former journalists of pro-Kremlin news channels Mash and Life. Baza’s information comes from both authorities and local residents. At the same time, the channel has tried to correct the incorrect information of other Russian so-called war channels.

Ukraine has not commented on the alleged drone strikes.

Fourteen of the attacks on the western regions of Russia during May, the biggest are the attacks on the Ilyisk oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia. The attacks were carried out by several drones on May 4 and 5, and they set fire to, among other things, a large diesel tank.

The fuel supply of the Russian troops has also been the target of attacks. For example, of the five strikes on Wednesday, one hit the intermediate storage of the Družba oil pipeline in Sven in the Bryansk region.

As far as we know, there have been no fatalities in the May drone attacks. Wednesday’s attack by two planes on the military training area in Voronezh wounded 14 soldiers. Military airports have been attacked in both Voronezh and Bryansk.

On May 3, Bryansk military airfield was attacked by five drones, of which Russia claims to have repelled two. According to Russian information, the Antonov An-124 transport plane of the Russian Armed Forces was damaged in the attack.

The An-124 is the world’s largest cargo plane since the Ukrainian Antonov An-225 Mirja was destroyed in a Russian attack on Antonov’s airfield in Hostomel near Kyiv in February of last year.

Part of the attacks have been aimed at small towns and targets that might be false targets due to Russian air defense or electronic interference. For example, according to Russian reports, Tuesday’s drone strike destroyed a piggery water tower in the village of Vyazovo, right on the border with Ukraine.

Russian air defense has managed to shoot down some of the drones. Some of the devices that have been shot down have been reconnaissance planes that did not have any kind of explosives in their cargo.

The Russians have told about artillery strikes in the border area on the Russian side, so these drones could have been used by the Ukrainian fire command. For example, on Thursday morning there was news about a Ukrainian artillery strike on the village of Tjotkino in the Kursk region.

Tjotkino is located right on the border, northwest of the Ukrainian city of Sumy. The governor of the region Roman Starovoitin according to the report, five artillery shells destroyed the village’s transformer and electricity was cut off in the area.

Russian artillery fired on six villages in the Sumy region on Wednesday, according to Ukraine The Kyiv Independent.

in Russia there have been reports of drone strikes in Ukraine even as far as Siberia.

For example, last weekend it was reported that an airplane fell due to a drained battery near the Chkalova aircraft factory in Novosibirsk. The factory produces Su-34 fighter-bombers.

However, there is as little information about the perpetrator or perpetrators of these attacks as there is about the drones that fell on the roof of the Kremlin’s Senate building or the perpetrators of the sabotage attacks in Russia.

Ukraine however, has proven that he can hit drones very far.

Last December, two strikes were carried out on a base of strategic bombers on the Volga, about 600 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. It was apparently a Ukrainian, 14-meter-long aircraft developed from the old Soviet Tu-141 Striž aircraft.

Last month, Ukraine struck the port’s oil tanks in Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula. According to Russian claims, Ukraine used commercial Mugin-5 Pro drones that were loaded with explosives.

The large Mugin airplanes are made in China and you can order them, for example, from an online store with engines for around 15,000 euros each.

Ukraine has apparently continued his own development of drones. Minister of Digital Development Mykhailo Fyodorov argued recently the BBC according to which the Ukrainian R18 airplane could fly “from Kyiv to Moscow and back”.

The R18, developed by the Ukrainian company Aerorozvidka, is a helicopter that was introduced in 2019. It has been considered a short-range device that can carry a maximum five-kilogram ammunition load.

Correction 11.5. 2:50 p.m.: The story first claimed that the Ukrainian Antonov An-225 Mirja plane had been destroyed last February. Russia destroyed the plane in February last year.