Russian attack | Ukraine’s advance in Kursk has slowed down, and Russia is rushing towards the important Pokrovsky: “This has been a big shock for those troops”

Russian invasion|“If the pace of the Russians continues at the moment, they might be in front of Pokrovski within a month,” says Pasi Paroinen, an analyst of the Ukrainian war.

Ukrainian daring attack on Russia’s Kursk region has dominated the news for weeks, but now more and more experts are beginning to question the logic of the attack.

While Ukraine’s advance in Kursk has slowed, Russian forces are increasingly threatening the important road and rail junction city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank in the United States by Russia has managed to capture several population centers near Pokrovsk, and fierce battles are taking place on the outskirts of many population centers in the area.

Russian fire has damaged the buildings of the university area in Pokrovski. The picture was taken on August 4.

According to the Finnish Black Bird Group, which monitors the progress of the war from open sources, the Russian troops are less than ten kilometers from Pokrovski. Thousands of people have fled Pokrovsk, where before the war about 60,000 people lived.

“If the pace of the Russians continues at the moment, they might be in front of Pokrovski within a month. But there is [Ukrainalla] still quite significant fortified positions on the outskirts of the city and even before that a few significant positions in commanding terrain, which [venäläisten] should be searched”, the Black Bird Group analyst Pasi Paroinen says.

According to Paroinen, Russia has managed to occupy several villages on some days.

A tank of Ukrainian troops destroyed by Russia in the area of ​​the city of Toretsk on August 20.

The Washington Post magazine to interview of a German military expert Nico Langen according to Ukraine’s attack on Kursk has increased the motivation of the troops and the home front and produced results, such as the Russian prisoners of war taken by Ukraine.

But according to him, Russia has been quite indifferent to the events in Kursk and has continued its offensive in eastern Ukraine. In addition to the difficulties in the city of Pokrovsk, Russian troops have managed to penetrate Toretsk, where an urban war is taking place.

Commander of the Ukrainian forces Oleksandr Syrskyi stated last week that Russia has moved about 30,000 troops to the Kursk region, but not from the Donetsk front. Thus, Ukraine’s attempt to reduce pressure in Donetsk appears to have failed.

According to Paroinen, the Kursk operation is an ill-advised project in the sense that it has consumed few resources – men and equipment. Nevertheless, it has instilled faith in Ukrainians and brought positive news to both domestic and international audiences for a long time.

“It sends a positive message. But there is always the worry that right now is the right time to do this. This has been a very big shock for the troops fighting along the Pokrovski and Toretski lines,” says Paroinen.

HS in Pokrovsk interviewed the first lieutenant estimated last week that Russia has eight times the amount of ammunition compared to Ukraine and four times the number of soldiers on the Pokrovsky front.

“There [Pokrovskissa ja Toretskissa] we think we have a hell of a hard time here. There is no ammunition, there are not enough men and equipment. And then our reserves were also taken there [Kurskiin]. That they are not laughing at all at the moment,” says Paroinen.

Smoke from fighting in the town of Toretsk on August 24.

Paroinen according to Pokrovsk is an “extremely important” transport hub that has played a major role as a supply center for Ukrainian forces on the eastern front.

By conquering Pokrovski and Toretsk, Russia would be in a significantly better position to continue conquering other areas.

Pokrovsk doesn’t even have to be taken over completely, but Russia can disrupt the life of the city even from its borders, for example with its artillery and drones.

“Yes, its ability to function as a major service center is already seriously compromised,” says Paroinen.