Russian attack Ukraine wipes the floor in Russia to influence information, say intelligence officers Martti J. Kari and Pekka Toveri

Attempts to influence Russia’s information are “tired”, but Ukraine has not succeeded in everything, according to intelligence experts at a seminar of the Military Science Society. A recording of the seminar can be viewed in this story.

21.4. 20:22

Ukraine is extremely adept at information warfare, say Chief of Intelligence and Major General Evp. Pekka Toveri as well as a high school teacher, assistant intelligence chief, and colonel evp. Martti J. Kari.

Comrade and Kari analyze Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and what we have learned from it so far at a discussion event at the Military Society at Studia Militaria on Thursday.

Russia has muttered numerous things in its attack. But Ukraine has not succeeded in everything either.

As a failure, Pekka Toveri mentioned that there have been shortcomings in Ukraine’s readiness. For example, at the beginning of the attack, Ukraine’s deployment was delayed. The evacuation of the civilian population should also always start in good time.

“[Ukrainan presidentti Volodymyr] Zelenskyi did not want to provoke the Russians. It was a big mistake, because the Russians are always provoked. They always find a reason to start, ”Comrade said.

Major General and Chief of Intelligence of the General Staff evp Pekka Toveri.

Good luck are at least that Ukraine has enough reserves, cyber defense works, and the spirit of national defense is enough.

“In the information warfare, the Ukrainians run the Russians ten to zero,” Toveri said.

Martti J. Kari spoke almost as optimistically about Ukraine’s ability to influence information.

“Influencing information is six to zero for the benefit of Ukrainians,” Kari said.

Colonel and Martti J. Kari, Teacher at the University of Jyväskylä, Deputy Chief of Intelligence for the General Staff.

Karin Russia has a “centennial tradition” of influencing: in 1923, the KGB, the predecessor of the KGB, set up an “disinformation office”. According to Kari, its task was to lie.

“The modus operandi has changed from these [turvallisuuspalvelu] Very little of the Czech times to this day. ”

In Russia, information influencing is seen as “information technology” and “information psychological” influencing, according to Kari. The technical side includes information platforms, such as newspapers or a social media service. The psychological side of information encompasses the human mind, the moral and spiritual world, and the ability of man and community to make decisions.

“In Finland, when you ask who is responsible for our information psychological defense, the answer is only a glazed look.”

Kari pointed out that the information struggle is everyday from Russia’s point of view: it is not a typical Western model of war and peace, but a constant activity in the gray area.

“Russia will certainly use this against us now, as the NATO debate is taking place in Finland.”

Good luck is also needed to succeed in the war: Ukraine presented the missile cruiser to Moscow with a stamp showing a soldier showing a middle finger just a day before their missile sank Moscow.

Ukraine Russia’s information psychological goal has been and is to destroy Ukraine’s national story. According to Kari, this was started well in advance: the president From Vladimir Putin was released in July 2021 textaccording to which Ukrainians, Russians and Belarusians are one and the same people, whose unity is threatened by the West.

Violation of the national story involves the endless Nazis of the Ukrainians.

Russia is waging a multi-front war in influencing information: the support of the Russian domestic public must be maintained, the unity of the West and NATO must be shaken.

Home audience To ensure support, Russia has, according to Kari, “closed” its own information space. Related to this is a law banning the media from using the word war on things that happen in Ukraine under the threat of punishment.

“What remains is television, which will be a 25-hour-a-day story about Ukraine’s bioweapon laboratories and ukronats. It’s awful to watch. ”

A lie that is told often enough becomes true, Kari recalls.

“That’s what he said [Vladimir] Lenin. That’s what he said [Joseph] Göbbels. ”

Kari calls influencing Russia’s information “tired”.

“The problem with Russian communications is that Russia is not at war. That’s why they have to look ridiculous My brother is a paratrooper videos where four mimics sing in tight shirts. Ukraine is at war, they can show pictures of the Butchan massacre and publish Bayraktar songs, ”Kari summed up.

Kari described the Bayraktar song, released by the Ukrainians in honor of the victories of the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 warplane, as “brilliant”.

You can watch the videos described by Kari at the end of this article.

“Ukrainians know this information game really well,” says Kari.

“They produce good material, produce a lot of information all the time and have prevented Russia from acting on time.”

According to Kari, this proactive blockade involves an oligarch belonging to Putin’s close circle Viktor Medvedchuk closure of owned TV channels in winter 2021.

“[Venäjän turvallisuuspalvelu] The FSB had sent 150 operation officers to Ukraine to ensure, through corruption, that the influence went through. The officers had put the money in their own pockets. ”

On the information front it also helps that President Zelenskyi has surrounded himself in the presidential administration with characters from his own production company. They know how to use the media: Zelenskyi is an actor by background and also a screenwriter by his wife.

Ukraine creates stories and hero stories. They maintain and strengthen national unity and the will to defend the country.

Ukraine also affects the West. In this way, the aim is to ensure cooperation and access to the necessary arms assistance.

According to Pekka Tover, for example, the United States has so far given Ukraine a third of the amount it has in its stockpiles of anti-tank missile weapons.

Thus, access to aid can be considered a success for Ukraine.

But Ukraine has had good luck. For example, a stamp commemorating Ukrainian soldiers who had been taken prisoner of war from Snake Island appeared at the appropriate time. On postage stamp, Ukrainian soldier shows middle finger to Russian missile cruiser Moscow. It was only a day after the stamp was issued that a Ukrainian missile sank Moscow.