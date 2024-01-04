Russian attack | Ukraine wants to increase its defense industry sixfold – and Russia is now aiming its missiles at it

According to experts, Russia's purpose is to test and wear out Ukraine's air defense with massive missile strikes.

Russia is now firing missiles more at Ukraine's defense industry than at civilian infrastructure and energy targets, estimates the British Ministry of Defence.

Last winter, Russia tried to cripple Ukraine's energy infrastructure, but now, according to the British, the target would be more defense industry.

“Russian designers will definitely recognize [Ukrainan] the importance of the capacity of the defense industry in preparing for a long war”, the British Ministry of Defense communicated in X on Wednesday.

Since last week, Russia has fired hundreds of missiles and fighter jets into Ukraine. The biggest attacks were on December 29 and January 2. About fifty people have died in the attacks.

Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi said on Tuesday that Russia targeted energy infrastructure, industrial facilities and military sites.

Several according to experts, Russia's purpose is to test and wear out Ukraine's air defense with massive missile strikes. Russia can use cheaper and older missiles and Iranian Shahid drones for this purpose and strike with more powerful weapons later.

Ukraine and NATO ambassadors plan to discuss the delivery of new anti-aircraft missiles to the country next week in Kyiv.

In its air defense, Ukraine uses, for example, the American Patriot system and the Franco-Italian SAMP/T MAMBA system.

Ukraine has been criticized for the lack of its own defense industry. Producing weapons and ammunition in Ukraine would be cheaper than in Western countries.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced on Wednesday that the development of the defense industry is one of the government's priorities.

“In 2023, the capacity of the defense industry tripled. The ambitious plan is to increase capacity sixfold this year,” Šmyhal said.

According to the government, Ukraine intends to spend at least 6.4 billion euros on the purchase, production and repair of weapons this year.

Formerly President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said that Ukraine has agreed with foreign companies, among other things, on the production of explosives in the country.

“We have started to produce more weapons than before,” said the head of the Ukrainian Defense Express research institute Serhii Zgurets for the AFP and emphasized in particular the production of munitions, drones, armored vehicles and navigation systems.

A military analyst at the Institute of Strategic Studies of Ukraine interviewed by AFP Mykola Bieljeskov estimates that Russia's goal is now to attack weapons production instead of energy.