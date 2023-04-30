Russian attack | Ukraine: The Sevastopol explosion was part of counter-attack preparations

An area of ​​at least 1,000 square meters burned in Sevastopol on Saturday after a fuel warehouse caught fire early Saturday morning, presumably after an airplane strike.

Early on Saturday morning an explosion occurred In Sevastopol, the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula, there were “preparations” for a Ukrainian counterattack, says a spokesman for the Ukrainian army Natalia Humeniuk.

Humeniuk commented on what happened on Ukrainian television, and the matter was reported, among other things, by Ukrainian newspapers Ukrainian Pravda and The Kyiv Independent.

According to Humeniuk, undermining the logistics of the Russian troops is part of the preparation for active actions by the Ukrainian army.

“This work is preparation for the large-scale, full-scale attack that everyone is waiting for,” said Humeniuk.

in Sevastopol an area of ​​at least a thousand square meters burned on Saturday after the fuel warehouse caught fire early Saturday morning, presumably after an airplane strike.

Thick smoke still rose in the sky of Sevastopol on Saturday afternoon. The size of the fire area was also estimated to be larger than a thousand square meters.

Representatives of the Russian puppet regime in Crimea have claimed that the explosion was caused by Ukrainian drone strikes.

Ukrainian military intelligence officer Andriy Yusov on Saturday called the attack on Sevastopol “God’s punishment” for Russia. However, Yusov did not say that Ukraine carried out the attack.