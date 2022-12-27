Russian attack | Ukraine struck Engels for the second time deep in Russia – Sources: Some of the bombers were taken to safety in the Far East

According to them, the Ukrainian activists’ information is based on listening to the radio traffic of the Russian Air Force.

Russia has taken its military planes out of the Engels military base near Saratov after the Boxing Day attack, says the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Yuri Hates of the Hromadske television channel by.

The night before Monday, Ukraine already carried out another drone attack on Engels field, which is located more than 600 kilometers from Ukraine’s eastern border. On Monday, the Russian armed forces claimed to have repelled the drone attack and said that three Russian soldiers were killed by parts of the drone that hit the field.

Ukraine did not comment on the attack.

Engels Field is one of Russia’s most important strategic bomber bases, together with Ukrainka Field in the Amur region in the Far East of Russia. Similar are the bases of long-range aviation regiments near Kaluga and Irkutsk.

Tu-160 and Tu-95 bombers, which are at the core of Russia’s nuclear threat, have been placed on the fields, from which missiles have been fired into Ukraine throughout the ongoing war of aggression.

Machines are placed in many other places as well. Last October, it was reported that 11 strategic bombers had landed at the Olenja air base on the Kola peninsula.

Impact There was already another one for Engels’ field in December. Ukraine made a surprise attack on the field on December 5 with a combat aircraft apparently developed from the Soviet Tu-141 Striž aircraft. Ukrainian magazine ZN reported at the time that most of the planes at Engels Field during the attack were immediately taken somewhere else.

ZN based its information on satellite images, according to which there were 21 Tu-95 planes and six Tu-160 planes at Engels airfield the day before the attack. The day after the attack, based on the satellite image, there were six bombers.

In total, according to western information, Russia has 17 Tu-160 giants and 50–60 Tu-95 planes.

Part of the strategic bombers apparently returned to their home field in Engels after the first strike. Ukrainian Antikor news website according to Engels 2 field, there were three Tu-160 planes and 12 Tu-95 bombers on Sunday. On Monday, six of the Tu-95 planes had disappeared.

Ukrainian TV 24 channel the data were similar. According to both media, Engels’ Strategic bombers would have been taken almost 5,500 kilometers further east, i.e. to the Ukrainka base.

Media information is based on Ukrainian activists War Monitor– and to the flight information published on the Telegram channels called Monitoring.

According to the Monitoring channel, there would have been slightly more strategic bombers in the field at the time of the attack than mentioned. In addition, there were apparently at least two Ilyushin planes and one Antonov transport plane on the field.

Telegram channels the information is based on radio messages between six Tu-95 pilots and three Russian air traffic controllers on a low frequency of 8,131 kilohertz.

Long line radio amateur from Vantaa Ilkka Martikainen according to it is technically quite possible to hear the conversations of a high-flying plane and air traffic control, even from the Ukrainian side of the border.

“However, I haven’t heard the radio traffic of the Western air forces for decades,” says Martikainen. “NATO’s radio traffic jumps from one frequency to another all the time and all messages are encrypted.”

Newspaper Ilkka-Pohjalainen told in March about a dx enthusiast from Kurik, who had started listening to the radio traffic of the Russian Air Force after the Russian attack.

Ukraine and its Western allies follow the movements of the Russian bombers with satellites and surveillance machines, so in principle some of the activists’ information can also come from official sources.