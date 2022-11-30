Russian attack | Ukraine should be given weapons to strike missile launch platforms in Russia, says a British expert

According to a Russian expert, destroying Ukrainian cities from a safe distance is “absurd”. A total defeat in Ukraine could be the beginning of a long-term change in Russia, but the removal of the Russian threat is not even on the horizon, Keir Giles states in his new book.

Leading British Russia expert Keir Giles doesn’t mince his words when commenting on the current situation of the war in Ukraine. Russia destroys the cities and civilian targets of the European state, Ukraine, by launching missiles from a safe distance and from places that the West, which is arming Ukraine, does not want Ukraine to hit.

“When you take a step aside and observe the situation from the outside, it appears absurd,” says Giles.

According to him, Russia has taken advantage of the West’s fear of the escalation of the war, i.e. its spread, “devastatingly effectively”. The fear is still tight, even though, for example, the gradually increased arms aid of the United States has already gone too far from Russia’s point of view many times without a dramatic expansion of the war.

So, possible attacks on bases in Russia would once again prove Russia’s threats to be empty?

“Yes absolutely. Cross-border attacks are an essential part of war. Russia could only be surprised by them if it itself believed its own propaganda that the country is not at war,” Giles formulates.

“What could Russia do that it is not already doing?” he asks after.

According to Giles, the fear of escalation has led to a situation where, at least in some Western countries, Russia’s defeat is more feared than Ukraine’s – even if Ukraine’s defeat would have immediate devastating effects for the West.

The issue of nuclear weapons is of course there, but according to Giles, we are still very far from using them, despite the loose talk of the Russian leaders.

“Those talks have nothing to do with Russia’s actual nuclear weapons doctrine,” Giles states.

It would be important get the bombing of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure to stop, not just partially repelled. Giles says that he fears that the West may have an overly optimistic view of the development of the war in Ukraine as the Russians retreat and Ukrainian forces advance.

“You shouldn’t blindly believe all the stories you hear about resilience from Ukraine. Every country under such constant attack has its breaking point. It’s hard to tell from the outside what it is, and sometimes it comes as a surprise even to the country’s own administration,” says Giles.

According to him, there are enough examples in history that the war has not finally been resolved on the battlefield, but peace has been bent to avoid the complete collapse of society.

Helping Ukraine win would also be important in terms of solving a larger and more permanent problem – the threat posed by Russia. A complete military defeat could be a sufficient shock and the initial impetus for a long and difficult process in which Russia might begin to develop from a “frustrated empire” towards a normal state capable of peaceful coexistence.

Changing managers alone is not enough for change, because according to Giles Vladimir Putin is more a product of Russia than Putin’s Russia. In his recent book Russia, Giles writes that the world of thought behind Putin’s views has kept the nature of Russian power and attitudes towards other countries and its own subjects unchanged for centuries.

“Moscow’s inability to engage in normal cooperative relations has been startlingly consistent not just for decades but for centuries,” Giles writes.

How then to define that defeat in Ukraine that shocked Russia enough?

“It would be when the Russian leadership realizes that they shouldn’t have gone to war in the first place. But we are not in that situation yet.”

How much is talked about the fact that Russia is always misunderstood in the West. In his book, Giles highlights the observation that the same applies to this difficult relationship in the other direction as well. Since Russia itself does not mean anything when it talks about democracy, human rights and the rule of law, Russia also assumes that the West talks about them mostly as a courtesy and to make Russia famous.

“The refusal to understand that the West deviates from Russia is behind Russia’s fundamental misunderstandings about NATO. With these misunderstandings, Russia convinces itself that NATO is a direct threat to it. And this, in turn, was a key justification for how Russia justified its attack on Ukraine,” Giles assesses in his book.

According to Giles, the mutual misunderstanding has led to the fact that in the West it is imagined that Russia’s interests are in some way similar to those in the West (for example, peace and economic well-being) or that Russia measures success or failure by the same yardstick as Western countries. In Moscow, on the other hand, it is imagined that the West would also be living in the 1900s, or even the 19th century, like in Russia.

“Russia seems to assume that major European countries and the United States would still like to make old-fashioned agreements about areas of interest that each would control,” writes Giles.

Giles’ book The war in Russia is for everyone and what it means to you appears as the first translation into Finnish, as well as the previous “Moskovan opit”. The author, who knows the obvious locker room love for Finland and understands Finnish “not at the level of a four-year-old”, is happy about it. In the preface to his book, Giles states that writing about Russia is also possible without the experiences of Finland and Finns.

“It’s still not a very good idea,” he adds.

Giles estimates the effects of NATO membership to be less dramatic in the case of Finland, because the country already has a strong defense. On the other hand, the security of Finland’s neighbors is clearly increased by the accessions.

“With the NATO commitments, the long-sought-after question of access to Finland’s maritime territory and airspace in a conflict situation will be resolved. At the same time, the isolation of the Baltic countries, which has taken a lot of energy from NATO’s planners, will break down,” writes Giles.

A significant one the difference between the West and Russia in the wake of the Ukrainian war has come to the fore in influencing information. Responding to Russia’s actions has had its problems, according to Giles, because Russia’s statements or denials are not meant to be widely believed. From Moscow’s point of view, it is more important to react to them and make an effort to deny them.

According to Giles, since Russian disinformation was widely recognized as a problem, Western governments and experts have been considering possible solutions. They have included fact-checking and denials (ineffective), attempts to get the truth told to Russia’s own population (doesn’t work), and striking back using Russia’s own means (not compatible with Western values), writes Giles.

Perhaps surprisingly, humor and making Russia look like a laughingstock by quoting its own statements have proven to be a working recipe. One embodiment of this approach is the influential Twitter parody account Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB). The most famous epitome of this character is: “Never believe anything until the Kremlin denies it.”

According to Giles, it’s not just a joke, but a surprisingly effective influence, which has obviously hit Russia hard. A similar kind of derision at the expense of Russia has also occurred in, for example, the messages of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and in the messaging using the NAFO (North Atlantic Fellas Organization) code, which has become a meme phenomenon on social media.

“The messages highlight the pomposity and insanity of Russian propaganda. At the same time, the community supports and empowers people who have stood up against Russia. It’s been a pretty lonely job in the past,” Giles describes.