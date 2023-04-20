Russian attack | Ukraine seems to have started preparations for a counterattack on the front

According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar, some steps have already been taken towards the start of the counterattack.

Ukraine has begun preparations for its expected counteroffensive along a long front line in southern and eastern Ukraine. Deputy Minister of Defence Hanna Maljarin according to “it is pointless for Ukrainians to wait for an announcement about the start of a counterattack, especially when certain actions in this direction have already been taken”.

It is a huge set of different actions and means that the armed forces of Ukraine are currently carrying out, Maljar told the news agency Ukrinformin by.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar holds a media briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 13, 2023.

“Above all, it’s about preparing the personnel for measures, both offensive and defensive.”

According to Maljar, the armed forces have several plans, which will be implemented depending on how the Russian forces react to them.

“Decisions are made very quickly, so that the enemy does not have time to react to them,” Maliar said.

Helsingin Sanomat fact checker of John Helin according to Ukraine’s preparations can be seen on the front in the east and south.

“Since March, Ukraine has aimed more attacks at Russian fire control systems, Russian artillery radars, electronic warfare systems,” says Helin.

According to Helin, the same was seen, for example, in Kherson and Kharkiv before Ukraine launched a counterattack there.

“For example, in the region of Zaporizhia, Ukraine has started probing and reconnaissance attacks, which we will probably see for some weeks,” Helin predicts.

“With the attacks, we look for weak points in the Russian line and find out where the Russian troops are.

Ukrainian according to the general staff’s Thursday morning situation review, Russia attacked a total of 35 villages and towns in the Zaporizhia region during the previous day. According to observations on social media, Russia, on the other hand, is evacuating civilians at least from Vasylivka on the banks of the Dnieper and from the crossing town of Tokmak south of Zaporizhia. The localities are located 25–50 kilometers from the current front line.

Based on leaked US intelligence and other sources, Ukraine should have 12 new brigades at its disposal in early May, which it could use in a spring or summer counteroffensive.

“Nine of these brigades are equipped with Western equipment, three are equipped by Ukraine itself,” says Helin.

According to him, the brigades are quite light in Ukrainian terms: in total, there are about 30,000–35,000 soldiers.

“In other words, not quite massive, but quite a significant offensive force. There are other forces in Ukraine, and Ukraine is certainly trying to bind Russian forces elsewhere. But the actual major offensive attempt must be made with this force of 12 brigades.”

NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg visited Kiev on Thursday, for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with Stoltenberg and demanded from the military alliance not only long-range weapons and aircraft, but also the acceptance of Ukraine as a member of NATO. According to Zelensky, the July NATO summit would become historic if Ukraine received an official invitation to join NATO at the meeting.

Stoltenberg did not make big promises to Zelensky.

“Ukraine’s future is in NATO, all allies agree on that,” Stoltenberg said, according to news agency AFP. “However, the primary goal of the alliance and allies is to ensure that Ukraine wins.”

United States on Wednesday announced yet another new arms aid package to Ukraine, this time worth 325 million dollars.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Would be Reznikov reported on Wednesday that the Patriot anti-aircraft systems handed over by the US, Germany and the Netherlands had arrived in Ukraine.

Spain announced that it will hand over the promised six Leopard tanks to Ukraine by the end of the month. Denmark and the Netherlands, on the other hand, said they would give Ukraine 14 Leopard wagons, which should arrive no later than the beginning of next year.