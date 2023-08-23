Russian attack | Ukraine says it has destroyed a Russian anti-aircraft system – the location was revealed by a Russian travel website

Ukraine said that the strike on Wednesday targeted an anti-aircraft system located on the Crimean peninsula.

Ukraine said on Wednesday that he destroyed the Russian anti-aircraft system on the Crimean peninsula, says AFP. Russia apparently revealed the location of the anti-aircraft system itself.

Before the attack, the Russian Foreign Ministry released 360-degree panoramic images of the westernmost parts of Crimea to inform about the suitability of the area for tourists. The anti-aircraft system was visible in the pictures.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) according to the editor the content of the pictures published on the travel website exposed the attack.

A video released by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine shows a massive explosion and a cloud of smoke rising into the sky. According to the Ministry of Defense, the explosion destroyed the Russian S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft system with its missiles and personnel.

Russians according to war bloggers, the attack highlights shortcomings in Russia’s ability to defend itself.

Among other things, the influential Rybar channel on Telegram speculated that missiles and drones were used in the attack.

Russia illegally took over the Crimean peninsula in 2014.