Russian attack Ukraine: Russian troops “withdraw rapidly” from north, seek to move war to east and south

Adviser to the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podoljak estimates that Russia is working to relocate warfare to the eastern and southern parts in order to avoid a situation like the war in Afghanistan, where a guerrilla war is increasing men’s losses.

Russian troops are “withdrawing rapidly” from areas they have previously occupied near Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, and Volodymyr Zelensky adviser Mikhail Podoljak messaging service at Telegram on Saturday.

“It is quite clear that Russia has decided to prioritize different tactics focusing on the East and the South,” Podoljak said.

Ukrainian authorities announced on Fridaythat Ukrainian troops had recaptured a total of more than 30 population centers in the northern part of the country, most of them near Kiev. Some of the Russian troops were said to have withdrawn from Belarus.

In his message on Saturday morning, President Zelenskyi stated that Russian troops were withdrawing “slowly but strikingly” from the Kiev and Chernihiv regions, the British newspaper The Guardian reported.

Russian the defense ministry announced last Tuesday that the country will begin withdrawing troops from the northern regions to create a “sincere” atmosphere for negotiations between the two countries and shift focus to the regions of donetsk and luhansk in eastern ukraine.

The announcement was viewed with skepticism by the Ukrainian leadership and Western countries. For example, the Secretary General of the Military Alliance NATO Jens Stoltenberg stated on Thursday that “Russia has repeatedly lied about its intentions”.

The reason for the at least partial withdrawal of Russian troops was thought to be the exchange and maintenance of troops, their transfer, or both. Already on Thursday, Russia withdrew from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant area it occupied at the beginning of the attack, and on Friday it rained on news of more and more territories being abandoned by Russia and taken over by Ukraine.

“At this point, I dare say that the offensive in the west of Kiev has collapsed virtually completely, and we are constantly gaining new information about the liberated villages. This is a significant turning point for the whole war and a great victory for Ukraine, ”said of the war in Ukraine a group of Finns keeping a situation map member Emil Kastehelmi on Friday night on Twitter.

According to Ukrainian authorities, at least 17,800 Russian soldiers would have died in the attack that began on February 24. More than a week ago, NATO estimated that there were between 7,000 and 15,000 dead.

According to NATO estimates at the time, a total of up to 40,000 Russians would have died, been wounded, imprisoned or lost in the war. Russia’s stock losses are huge and have been endlessly portrayed on both social and traditional media.

A Ukrainian soldier took a picture of his military comrade on top of a destroyed Russian tanker in the village of Malaya Rohan southeast of Kharkov on Thursday.

Mikhail Podoljakin According to Saturday’s assessment, Russia now appears to be concentrating its forces in the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine in order to gain a stronger foothold – “and not just in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions,” he said, referring to the Russian-backed separatist “people’s nations” in eastern Ukraine.

Podoliak also believes that the change in Russia’s focus is proof that Russia is not ready for the same long and exhausting occupation struggle prone to guerrilla attacks as in Afghanistan in the 1980s. According to him, Russia is working to reduce its male losses so that public opinion in Russia does not turn too much against the war.

“There will be no Afghanization,” he said.

About 15,000 Soviet soldiers died in the decade-long war of occupation of Afghanistan.

Podoljak stated separately in English on Twitter that without heavy equipment, Ukraine will not be able to drive the Russians out of the areas it occupies southern Ukraine. Ukraine has wanted more substantial armed assistance from the West than it has received.

According to Podoliak, Russia is now working to build strong defense stations and strong air defense in the eastern and southern parts of the country, for example in the occupied city of Kherson. If Russia succeeds in its efforts, it will be difficult for Ukraine to build guerrilla warfare networks in the region.