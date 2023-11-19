Russian attack | Ukraine: Russian troops pushed further along the eastern bank of the Dnieper

The spokesman for the armed forces did not specify whether the Ukrainian forces have gained complete control of the area.

Ukrainian the troops have managed to push the Russian troops several kilometers further from the Dnieper River on its eastern bank in the Kherson region, says the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Spokesperson for the Armed Forces Natalia Humeniuk According to Russia, the troops have been pushed back three to eight kilometers. According to the spokesman, the estimate of the distance varies due to, among other things, the landforms of the beach.

Humeniuk did not specify whether the Ukrainian forces have gained complete control of the area or whether the Russian forces have withdrawn.

Ukrainian On Friday, the armed forces officially confirmed for the first time that their troops had reached the positions across the river. Unconfirmed information about this had already been received earlier.

This is Ukraine’s first significant advance in the region in a long time. Russian and Ukrainian troops have practically been in positions on opposite banks of the river since Russia withdrew from the western part of the Kherson region a year ago.