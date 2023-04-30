Russian attack | Ukraine: Russian soldiers refused to fight near Marjinka

According to the General Staff, cases in which Russian soldiers have refused to fight as a group have become more common.

Still several Russian soldiers refuse to fight near the town of Marjinka in the Donetsk region, writes the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army in its situation review on Saturday. A Ukrainian newspaper also reported on the matter Ukrainian Pravda.

According to the General Staff, cases in which Russian soldiers have refused to fight as a group have become more common. According to it, the reasons for the refusal would be personnel losses, delayed deliveries of ammunition, lack of protective equipment and equipment and artillery support.

The General Staff also said on Saturday that the Russian occupation administration on the Crimean peninsula in the vicinity of the Kerch Strait had increased its counterintelligence and surveillance activities.

