Russian attack | Ukraine: Russia retreated up to two kilometers from Bahmut

Ukraine claimed on Wednesday that Russian forces had retreated two kilometers away from Bahmut in some places thanks to a successful counteroffensive by Ukraine. Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi told about it In the Telegram update.

HS fact checker John Helin confirms on Twitter that the retreat has taken place southwest of Bahmut outside the actual city area.

“It is possible that we have gone further there, but there is no evidence on the subject yet,” Helin commented to HS on Wednesday evening.

American magazine of The New York Times According to the report, the Ukrainian forces would have succeeded in achieving victory in an area of ​​about eight square kilometers outside the Bahmut city area.

It’s not a big area. According to the newspaper, Ukraine achieved victories in an area consisting of fields, ravines and dense thickets.

It is not at all certain whether Ukraine will be able to hold on to the territory it has won.

Ukraine has spoken of a major counteroffensive he’s planning, but according to The New York Times, the latest victory at Bahmut may not have been part of it. According to the paper, Ukrainian military officials said the victory in Bahmut would have been an opportunistic strike at a time when Russian forces were moving into position.

American think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) however, estimates that Russia’s ability to defend itself against Ukrainian counterattacks in the Bahmut region has decreased.

ISW also says in its recent report that it has seen no signs of a wider Ukrainian counterattack in the Bahmut region, but local limited counterattacks have been successful.

Mercenary army Wagner’s director Yevgeny Prigozhin commented on Tuesday in his video message about Ukraine’s successful counterattack. Prigozhin said Ukraine was “tearing apart” Russian forces in the Artemivsk region, using the Russian name for Bahmut.

Earlier, Prigozhin claimed that the Russian brigade had left and abandoned his position in Bahmut, which would have resulted in the downfall of many Wagner fighters.

Spokesman for the Eastern Forces of Ukraine Serhi Cherevatyi said on Wednesday that the same brigade would have suffered heavy losses in the successful Ukrainian counterattack.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maljar however, claimed on Wednesday that Wagner’s fighters have been redeployed to the Bahmut front from other areas.

Maljar said in a Wednesday evening release In the Telegram updatethat Russian army troops have been sent to other regions to fulfill Wagner’s combat missions.

According to Maljar, Ukraine had not lost a single position in Bahmut during the last 24 hours.

News channel CNN’s according to Russian war bloggers have reported similar information about the movements of Wagner’s fighters. However, they blame a lack of coordination between Wagner and the Russian armed forces.

According to US newspaper Politico, two US officials have said that Wagner still controls most of the city of Bahmut despite some losses.