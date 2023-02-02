Russian attack | Ukraine: Russia is planning a major attack on the anniversary of the war

Ukraine fears that Russia is gathering forces for a new full-scale attack, which would be a repeat of the start of the war of aggression.

Ukrainian the Minister of Defense It would be Reznikov according to the British newspaper, Russia is planning a major attack on February 24, when one year has passed since the start of the war of aggression The Guardian.

Reznikov demands more armed aid to Ukraine. According to him, Russia may have mobilized up to 500,000 soldiers for a new major attack.

Reznikov is currently on a two-day visit to France, where he met with the president Emmanuel Macron.

During his visit, Reznikov also made a request to other European countries to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Macron has already said before that sending fighter jets to Ukraine would not be ruled out.

Russia mobilized 300,000 conscripts for the war in September. Reznikov told French media that based on information from the border, the number could be closer to 500,000 troops.

“We do not underestimate our enemy. Officially they announced [joukkojen lukumääräksi] 300,000, but when we see Russian troops at the borders, the figure is estimated to be much higher,” Reznikov said.

The Guardian has not been able to independently confirm the figures.

Also President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in his nightly speech that Russia is planning a major attack.

According to Zelensky, the Russian forces are trying to achieve at least some degree of victory in Ukraine, which they could be proud of on the anniversary of the war of aggression. In his videotaped speech, he also gave a comprehensive account of the situation in the eastern part of Ukraine.

“On the front line in the eastern parts of our country, a clear increase in the offensive activities of the occupiers can be observed. The situation has worsened,” Zelenskyi said.

Minister of Defense Reznikov estimated that a major offensive would probably focus on two areas: the eastern part of the country, where heavy fighting has taken place in recent weeks, and southern Ukraine.

“We believe that when [Venäjä] live through symbols, they try to try something around February 24,” Reznikov stated.

Reznikov has stated that the new wave of attacks could be similar in intensity to the one last February. Then Russia attacked Ukraine with full force from the north, south and east.

Also Head of the Security Council of Ukraine It would be Danilov warned last week that Russia was preparing a major wave of attacks for the anniversary of the war.

According to Danilov, the fact that the Russian troops have been given the task of going “beyond the borders” of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine indicates the planning of a major attack. Together, Donetsk and Luhansk form Donbas, a neighboring region of Russia.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin revealed already at the beginning of the war of aggression that one of his goals is to conquer the pro-Russian Donbas.

Luhansk the governor of the region Serhi Haidai has claimed that Russian forces are evicting civilians living near the front lines to prevent them from informing Ukrainian armed forces of Russian forces’ locations.

“Russian troops are actively being moved to the area, and they are certainly preparing on the eastern front for something in February,” Haidai said.