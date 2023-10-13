Russian attack | Ukraine: Russia has attacked ports and civilian ships, 300,000 tons of grain destroyed

In the past, there have been reports of at least two cargo ships hitting a mine and one missile strike against a cargo ship.

Russia has hit a total of 150 port buildings and grain warehouses and six cargo ships in a total of 17 strikes it has carried out to disrupt Ukraine’s grain exports. The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine told about it Oleksandr Kubrakov in his announcement on Friday.

According to Kubrakov, almost 300,000 tons of grain have been destroyed in the attacks since Russia withdrew from the Black Sea grain export agreement last July and began its attack against Ukraine’s grain exports.

Kubrakov the claim of Russian attacks on six cargo ships is surprising. Until now, Russia is believed to have avoided direct fire on grain ships sailing under the flags of third countries. However, some cases have been reported this autumn.

Britain published its intelligence assessment a week ago, according to which “Russia may continue to target civilian ships”. The assessment came after a Turkish ship hit a sea mine in the Black Sea on October 5 and sustained minor damage. Told about it The New Voice of Ukraine.

On September 20, the Togo-flagged merchant ship Seama was damaged after hitting a mine in the Sulina channel on the Romanian side.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC reported in September that on August 24, a Russian warship fired cruise missiles at a Liberian-flagged ship in the Black Sea. However, according to the BBC, the Ukrainian air defense managed to repulse the attack.

Minister However, according to Kubrakov, 21 grain ships have managed to use the new “humanitarian corridor”, through which Ukraine has managed to export its grain to the world market. This route runs from Ukrainian ports to the south through the territorial waters of Bulgaria and Romania.

According to Kubrakov, before Russia withdrew from the grain agreement, Ukraine had time to transport 33 million tons of grain to the world. 60 percent of the grain went to African and Asian countries.

After withdrawing from the agreement, Russia has attacked Ukraine’s export ports with missiles and drones, both in the Odessa region on the Black Sea coast and in the Danube and the canals connected to the Danube.