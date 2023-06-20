Russian attack | Ukraine: Russia brings more troops to the eastern front, the situation is difficult

The think tank, on the other hand, estimates that Ukraine has not yet started its most important counterattack operation.

Russia has brought more troops to Ukraine’s eastern front as it tries to advance toward the towns of Lyman and Kupyansk, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister said Hanna Maljar In Telegram on Monday. Reported about it The Kyiv Independent -magazine.

According to Maljar, the situation in Ukraine is difficult because the region is Russia’s main line of attack.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Would be Reznikov told the Current Time television channel in the interview, that since last fall, even too high expectations have been placed on the Ukrainian counter-offensive operations. According to him, it is wrong to expect that the attacks currently underway would progress as quickly as last fall’s attack on Kharkiv.

“This is because the front lines are different, the terrain is different and the weather conditions are different. In addition, the Russians have had the opportunity to prepare [hyökkäykseen].”

In the interview, Reznikov emphasized that Ukraine also needs support for cyber warfare. He hinted that such support is available from Asia-Pacific nations such as South Korea, which have not sent lethal aid to Ukraine.

Reznikov, on the other hand, stated that he believes that Kiev will receive Western fighter jets even within the next six months. The reason for this, he cites, is that the Ukrainians have already demonstrated a quick ability to learn how to use different weapon systems.

Ukrainian According to Russia, the goal is still to reach the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Fighting in the region is made especially difficult by the fact that Russia carries out a lot of airstrikes. According to Maljar, Russia has also brought landing forces to the area.

The British Ministry of Defense said in its intelligence report that Russia has probably started moving its troops to parts of the Zaporizhia and Bahmut fronts from the eastern banks of the Dnieper.

Bahmut is located less than a hundred kilometers from the town of Lyman mentioned by Maljar, but Zaporizhia is further west.

Ukraine may even suspend its counterattack for a while, estimates the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). ISW has assessed the situation based on the events on the southern and eastern fronts of Ukraine.

According to ISW, Ukraine has not yet committed most of its available forces to counterattack. The institute also estimates that Ukraine has not yet started its most important counter-offensive operation.

ISW reminds us that pauses are common in offensive operations, and a pause does not mean the end of a counterattack.