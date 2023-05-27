Russian attack | Ukraine: Russia blew up a dam in Donetsk

According to the governor of the Donetsk region, 26 people had to be evacuated due to flooding.

Russian troops have blown up the dam near Karlivka in the Donetsk region in Ukraine, they say The New York Times and news agency AFP.

The aim of Thursday’s attack is believed to have been to cause flooding on supply roads important to Ukraine. of the governor of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko 26 people had to be evacuated from their homes due to the floods.

Kyrylenko said on the Telegram messaging service that Russian forces have been trying to bomb the dam for months, but now they hit it directly.

“Civilians suffer the most from this.”

in Ukraine the dams located and the floods caused by their possible destruction have been a concern earlier during the war.

Last fall, the concern was especially focused to the Kahovka hydroelectric dam located in the Kherson region.